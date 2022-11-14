Friday, Nov. 18

Football

PIAA First Round

District 9 Class A

Championship

(3) Brockway vs. (1) Port Allegany, at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

(9-1) Clearfield vs. (6-1) Central, at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

