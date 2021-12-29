Monday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Keystone at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Smethport at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Mountain at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Kane, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Kane at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Johnsonburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Warren at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Ridgway at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Rifle
DuBois at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marion Center at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bradford at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Ridgway. 7 p.m.
Rifle
Forest Hills at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois, Brockway, Brookville, Johnsonburg at Mid-Winter Mayhem, TBA
Warren at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Clearfield at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clarion at Punxsutawney, TBA
Wrestling
DuBois, Brockway, Brookville Johnsonburg at Mid-Winter Mayhem, TBA
Ridgway at Coudersport Tournament, 9:45 a.m.
Punxsutawney at Philipsburg Tournament, TBA
Gymnastics
DuBois, Ridgway at St. Marys Invite, TBA