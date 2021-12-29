Monday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Keystone at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Smethport at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Central Mountain at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Kane, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Kane at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Johnsonburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Warren at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Ridgway at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marion Center at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bradford at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Clarion at Ridgway. 7 p.m.

Rifle

Forest Hills at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois, Brockway, Brookville, Johnsonburg at Mid-Winter Mayhem, TBA

Warren at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Clearfield at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clarion at Punxsutawney, TBA

Wrestling

DuBois, Brockway, Brookville Johnsonburg at Mid-Winter Mayhem, TBA

Ridgway at Coudersport Tournament, 9:45 a.m.

Punxsutawney at Philipsburg Tournament, TBA

Gymnastics

DuBois, Ridgway at St. Marys Invite, TBA

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos