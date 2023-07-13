We are ready! Are you!
We invite you to attend the 2023 Jefferson County Fair being held July 17 through 22.
Last year you asked for a concert. We heard you and it was a huge success. Now back in 2023 is another country concert, bigger and better. On Wednesday night Jackson Dean will be featured on the Gutchess Lumber Stage. Opening for him will be Chase McDaniel. Each night there will be excitement on the midway, in the barns, and on the track.
Enjoy the 4-H animals raised by the youth of Jefferson County and surrounding counties. Come see the petting zoo, Cirque Adventure, The Pioneer Adventure, and the music acts that will be featured on the community stage. Don’t forget to visit the food vendors and feast on each one’s specialty (all calories and carbs have been removed)! Visit the General Exhibits Building, the Farm to Table building, and the Country Museum. There is something for everyone at the Jefferson County Fair.
Come join us for a day at the Jefferson County Fair. Meet with old friends and make new memories. See you there.
– The Jefferson County
Fair Authority