BRADENTON, Fla. — Duane Underwood Jr. bounded into the clubhouse at Pirate City on Monday morning, his hair newly dyed bright yellow. JT Brubaker feigned the need for sunglasses when he turned to his right and noticed the wild new look.
A short while later, Andrew McCutchen walked out to the batting cages of a sprawling facility he knows like the back of his hand, pausing for a second to stare out at the glistening fields before ducking into the tunnels for early work.
Prior to the Pirates holding their first full-squad workout of spring training, manager Derek Shelton gathered his players together and delivered a different message than some of the stuff he’s said the past few years, when development and opportunity defined the team.
“The expectation now is to win,” Ke’Bryan Hayes said. “It’s not, ‘OK, we’re young, this and that.’ I feel like that narrative or mindset needs to change, which is how they addressed it today. We’re expecting to win ballgames.”
All around Pirate City, signs of the Pirates’ progress were easy to find, the images of positivity plentiful.
There was Lorenzo McCutchen, Andrew’s dad, who drove about 75 minutes west from Fort Meade, Fla., on his day off from work (yes, he still does that) to watch his son run around these same fields, conjuring up memories of when Andrew was a rookie.
Meanwhile, the younger McCutchen couldn’t help but feel nostalgic, as well. He signed autographs and beamed with pride while interacting with fans, one of those folks telling him what an entire city has been thinking, that McCutchen looks good in black and gold.
“It’s really nice to be back, man,” McCutchen said. “It’s good to be here. Good first day for us.”
McCutchen described the vibe on the first day of full squad workouts as the “same but different.” What he meant was being back in a familiar setting, with a fresh set of faces and a different goal, one more centered on actually winning than it has been in the past.
That sort of goal is obviously a season-long one, and yet another image from a memorable Monday stands out as far as something the Pirates will potentially attack in the days or weeks ahead.
One notable hitting group for batting practice on Monday involved McCutchen alongside Bryan Reynolds and Hayes. It felt appropriate — the most popular player in decades working alongside the two heavyweights of this group.
Was it intentional? Maybe. It certainly was where Bob Nutting elected to spend his time, the Pirates owner chatting with each player individually and also hitting coach Andy Haines.
The relationship with Reynolds remains hugely important given the contract situation that exists and also the possibility the Pirates and their best player could revisit contract talks while Nutting is here.
Reynolds would be open to that, he seemed to indicate to the Post-Gazette on Monday, and there remains plenty of room to find a middle ground.
“I hope so, but there hasn’t been anything yet,” Reynolds said of potentially revisiting talks. “Feel like I’ve been pretty obvious about my thoughts. That’s all I can do.”
With the team at six years, $80 million and Reynolds’ original ask at eight years, $134 million, what happens if Reynolds ultimately has to decide on eight years at the team’s original rate, which would bring a potential contact to $107 million?
We may find out, and it should make for fantastic theatre.
The encouraging thing for Reynolds, as well as for many others here, has been that the Pirates’ collective talent level has been elevated during a busy offseason.
Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi should improve first base; Austin Hedges has already made his mark behind the plate; and Rich Hill, Vince Velasquez and Jarlin Garcia lengthen and strengthen the pitching staff.
“We’re in a different spot than where we’ve been in the last couple years in terms of the fact that we’ve added people,” Shelton said. “We’re going to have a lot of competition.”
One of those additions was Choi, who seemed to relish the upbeat atmosphere and interaction with the many fans in attendance. This was easily the busiest day down here. One brought a Fathead of the South Korean slugger, who later joked with a young kid before leaving the field to give him a baseball.
Should the Choi signing work, he’ll be improving much more than team morale. The Pirates need him to give the offense a boost — and it’s not crazy to think Pittsburgh could score many more runs in 2023.
Whether it’s Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, McCutchen, Jack Suwinski, a good-looking version of Hayes or Choi/Santana at first base/designated hitter, the Pirates should get on base and run frequently, a combination expected to score plenty more runs.
“The sky’s the limit,” Hayes said. “One through nine, we should be dangerous. I feel like we have good speed like we had last year. We have guys who can go first to third. It doesn’t even have to be the home run, but driving the ball consistently. With our speed, we should be able to generate runs.”
We’ll see if that ultimately happens. But on the first day of full-squad workouts, as a young-but-talented pitching staff linked up with the rest of the group for the first time, it’s hard to not think about how there’s a different feel to it all.
“There’s definitely a different vibe this year,” Colin Holderman said. “Everyone is focused in and ready to roll.”