Wesley “Pat” Sherman, 84, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after battling a short illness.
Born March 17, 1938 in Sligo, he was the son of Wesley and Ruth (Shields) Sherman.
He married Madelyn Mong on October 15, 1960. She survives.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a teacher at A-C Valley School District for 30 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, reading, collecting and studying fossils and spending time with his family and friends.
Pat was popular for his mashed potatoes and noodles.
He was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, and the American Legion in Clarion.
Survivors include his wife, Madelyn Sherman of Sligo; a daughter, Stephanie Cole and her husband, Mike, of Clinton, N.J.; a son, Matthew Sherman and his wife, Jennifer, of Cape Coral, Fla.; five grandchildren, Danielle Cole of Jersey City, N.J., Taylor Cole of Pittsburgh, Jacob Sherman of Fort Myers, Fla., William Cole of Clinton, N.J. and Christopher Sherman of Fort Myers, Fla.; a sister, Donna Flick of Sligo; his dog Louie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kris Sherman.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Sligo United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at the church beginning at 11 a.m., with lay pastor Faye Craig officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.