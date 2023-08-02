OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Warriors have several key members back of their offense, including leading rusher and starting quarterback Tyler Biggans. Biggans was the bulk of West Branch’s offense last year, rushing for 1,881 yards last season, breaking the school’s single season record previously held by Derek Yingling. The senior signal caller had 27 of the Warriors’ 34 scores last year. Also back is running back Wyatt Schwiderske, who ran for 829 yards and six TDs. Recievers Azadio Vargas, Luke Liptak and Easton Emigh also return. The Warriors will have to fill the hole left by Kyle Kolesar, who is now playing at Lock Haven. Kolesar had 20 receptions for 376 yards and four scores to lead the receiving corps last season.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Biggans, Schwiderske, Vargas and Liptak led the team in tackles last season and all return. Biggans had 72 tackles, while Schwiderske added 60. Sophomore Coby Kephart had 30 tackles last season and will also see time. West Branch struggled last season with scoring quickly and then giving the points right back. Usually it was through a big play. The Warriors will need to lock down their secondary this season to avoid that. But West Branch has the talent to do it.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
With a new coach, a new system and a new schedule, the Warriors will be thrown a lot of curve balls. Several new teams have joined the Inter County Conference and West Branch picked up Bucktail this year. How the players the adjust to all the newness will dictate how well they fare. The Warriors headed to Clarion University for football camp before the season and new head coach Mike Nines liked what he saw from his players. Getting the most out of a small roster will be key. As will avoiding the big play and shoring up special teams.