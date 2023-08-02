ALLPORT — To say that the Smeal family has a long involvement with the West Branch football team is an understatement.
Members of the family have had a lockdown on a lineman position at the school for the last two decades with senior Scott Smeal being the lastest in a long line.
Scott’s dad, Terry was the first of the Smeal family to start the tradition, playing for the Warriors in the late 90s.
Uncle Timmy followed, along with brother Terry. Older brother Kris was also a four-year player, but broke tradition as a running back.
New West Branch head coach Mike Nines said that the genetics definitely shine through in Scott.
“There is no question he understands the game and understands the techniques, which make him a tremendous player,” said Nines. “You can absolutely tell watching him play that he has a football pedigree.”
Smeal has been playing the game so long, even he forgets what age he started.
Football has been in the Smeal family blood for years, and the patriarch and matriarch of the family attended games even when there wasn’t a son or grandson playing.
For Scott Smeal, playing football isn’t just about playing for his family.
“My favorite thing about the sport is the forever bonds and friendships I make with my teammates,” he said.
Smeal plays on both the offensive and defensive line for the Warriors, a spot his has held since he was a freshman.
Having a big role and being introduced to varsity quickly has only helped Smeal, who said he felt like he was able to show some leadership even in ninth grade.
Nines said that Scott has continued to be a leader right into his senior year, showing the underclassmen the value of hard work.
“Scott is a worker,” Nines said. “He puts everything he has into making himself a better player. I couldn’t ask for a player with a better work ethic.”
With Nines being a first-year coach, everyone is adjusting to a new system and new faces.
“Scott has been amazing with the transition.” he said. “His leadership skills have helped keep the team working. Scott has a great attitude and is a pleasure to coach. I’m looking forward to a great season from him and an enjoyable one with him as a leader on the team.”
Smeal has been very versatile on the line for the Warriors, plugging in at whatever spot they need him.
And for West Branch, linemen have always been a commodity, especially at a smaller school where anyone who meets the size requirements usually gets boxed into the position.
Smeal, his father, his uncle and his brother have all filled that spot with great intensity and talent.
Smeal said that his big goal is getting the Warriors to a District 6 Championship, a game they haven’t played in in over three decades.
He also has a personal goal — reaching double digit sacks. Smeal would also like to score a touchdown this season.
Whatever he does Nines says he will be successful.
“Scott will impost the most anywhere he is playing,” Nines said. “Not only is he an incredible player but he offers exceptional leadership which will be invaluable on the field.”
Smeal says he does hope to play football in college, but wants to focus on getting the education he wants first.