TIONESTA — The following awards and scholarships have been presented to West Forest High School students:

  • Good Citizenship Awards: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
  • Sherman Memorial Scholarships: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll.
  • Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship: EmmaLee Araujo.
  • David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship: Logan Carll.
  • Tidioute American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Logan Carll.
  • Lion’s Club Academic Scholarships: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
  • West Forest Alumni Scholarship: Logan Carll.
  • Forest County Association of Township Officers: Logan Carll.
  • Kinnear Memorial Scholarships: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
  • Fredrick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony Award: Kelsey Johnston.
  • Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Logan Niederriter.
  • Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Jeffrey Bayle.
  • DAR Good Citizen Award: Logan Carll.
  • Drama Club Awards: Best Actress: Macaulay Hoffmann, Best Supporting Actress: Kiarra Wagner, Best Actor: Samuel Bayle, Best Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Bayle, & Lifetime Achievement Award: Logan Carll.
  • Sports Boosters Scholarship: Logan Carll.
  • KSAC Scholarship: Logan Carll.
  • Athletes of the Year: Izabelle Flick, Allen Johnston.
  • Sportspersons of the Year: Faith Dietrich, Logan Carll.
  • Senior Athlete Recognition: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Braden Custer, Allen Johnston.
  • Soccer Scholarship: Allen Johnston.
  • Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: Logan Carll.

Athlete Academic Achievement Awards:

  • Varsity Boys Soccer: Allen Johnston, high honors; Tristan Chambers and Samuel Walter, honors.
  • Varsity Girls Soccer: EmmaLee Araujo and Amber Guzzi, high honors.
  • Varsity Golf: Logan Carll, Zachary Carll and Keyon Custer, high honors; CamronCall, honors.
  • Cross Country: Braden Custer, high honors.
  • Varsity Volleyball: Izabelle Flick and Kelsey Young , high honors; NauticaSharp and Leah Wagner, honors.
  • Varsity Basketball: Logan Carll, highest honors; Zachary Carll, Allen Johnston, Mitchell Bawden and Amber Guzzi, high honors; and Christian Steigerwald, honors.
  • Varsity Cheer: Jade Gilbert, Ryah McWilliams and Leah Wagner, honors.
  • Varsity Track: Amber Guzzi and Allen Johnston, high honors; Mitchell Bawden, honors.
  • Varsity Baseball: Zachary Carll and Nathan Dietrich, high honors; Keyon Custer andLeo Gilliland, honors.
  • Varsity Softball: Izabelle Flick and Faith Dietrich, high honors; Tori Brown, honors.
  • VTC recognition
    • VTC Recognition for the Leave Your Mark Award: Deon Taylor.
    • VTC Recognition for the List of Excellence Award: Gage James.
    • VTC Recognition for Outstanding Student Program Awards: Dakotah Walter and Deon Taylor.

    VTC recognition for certifications earned

    • Gage Emerson James completed and earned Forklift Operator Certification, List of Excellence 4x4 –Grade 11, 12, OSHA Certification, Single and Extension Ladder, S/P2 Construction, Step Ladder.
    • Dakotah Marie Walter completed and earned: Bloodborne Pathogen Certification, CPR American Heart Association, HIPPA Privacy Training, OSHA 10 Certification Healthcare.
    • Russell Dalton Adkins completed and earned:, OSHA-CareerSafe certification, CareerSafe Communication Skills.
    • Cameron Joseph Guzzi completed and earned: BLS Healthcare Provider- AHA, Hazardous Materials Response Awareness, NIMS IS 100 Series, NIMS IS 200 Series, NIMS IS 700 Series.
    • Deon Joseph Taylor completed and earned: OSHA Certification, Single and Extension Ladder, S/P2 Construction, Step Ladder, Student Senate.
    • Braden Allen Custer completed and earned: Cooperative Education Student, EPA 608 Certification, OSHA Certification, S/P2 Construction.
    • Daniel Jacob Kuntz completed and earned: CareerSafe Interview Skills Training, Cooperative Education Student, OSHA Certification.
    • Samuel Joseph Walter completed and earned: S/P2 Automotive Certification, Valvoline Additional Certificates, WD-40 Additional Certificates.
    • VTC Recognition for Student Employment Signing: Braden Custer –Vanderhoof Heating & Air Conditioning.

    Recognition for College Credits Earned:

    • Calculus: Logan Carll, Darcie Maul.
    • Precalculus: Jeffrey Bayle, Leah Wagner.
    • Chemistry: Jeffrey Bayle.
    • Physics: Jeffrey Bayle, Logan Carll, Darcie Maul.
    • English Composition: Jeffrey Bayle, Darcie Maul, Logan Niederriter, Leah Wagner.
    • American Government & Economics: Logan Niederriter.
    • Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award: Logan Carll.
    • Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award: Darcie Maul.
    • Thomas D. Fulton Award: Darcie Maul.

    Presidential Excellence Silver Awards

    • Seventh Grade: Clover Morrison, Ryelee O’Connor.
    • Eighth Grade: Ezra Busch, Gabriel Chambers, Lilly Corfield, Grace Flick, Jayden McKeel, Conner Summerville, Becca Wagner, Samuel Walters, Tyler Zirwas.
    • Ninth Grade: Kaylyn Beichner, Dillon Isovitsch, Todd Miller.
    • Tenth Grade: Keyon Custer, Leo Gilliland, Katie Salsgiver, Christian Steigerwald.
    • Eleventh Grade: Braydon Barnes, Jade Gilbert, Antonio Martinez, Ryah McWilliams, Leah Wagner.
    • Twelfth Grade: Camron Call, Braden Custer

    Presidential Excellence Gold Awards

    • Seventh Grade: Tara Brown, Heaven Gates, Christopher Hoovler, Robert Payne, Morgan Radaker, Alanah Wagner.
    • Eighth Grade: Trevor Bowman, Esther Forker.
    • Ninth Grade: Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, Nathan Dietrich.
    • Tenth Grade: Jessica Culver, Faith Dietrich, Izabelle Flick, Amber Guzzi.
    • Eleventh Grade: Logan Niederriter & Kelsey Young
    • Twelfth Grade: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Gage James, Allen Johnston, & Darcie Maul

    Academic Excellence Awards

    Jeffrey Bayle, Hazel Hilyer, Macalie Hoffmann, Selina Martinez, Alison McLaughlin, Ethan Peters, Ayla Reese, and Hayley VanDyke.

