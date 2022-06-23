TIONESTA — The following awards and scholarships have been presented to West Forest High School students:
- Good Citizenship Awards: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
- Sherman Memorial Scholarships: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll.
- Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship: EmmaLee Araujo.
- David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship: Logan Carll.
- Tidioute American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Logan Carll.
- Lion’s Club Academic Scholarships: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
- West Forest Alumni Scholarship: Logan Carll.
- Forest County Association of Township Officers: Logan Carll.
- Kinnear Memorial Scholarships: Logan Carll, Allen Johnston.
- Fredrick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony Award: Kelsey Johnston.
- Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Logan Niederriter.
- Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Jeffrey Bayle.
- DAR Good Citizen Award: Logan Carll.
- Drama Club Awards: Best Actress: Macaulay Hoffmann, Best Supporting Actress: Kiarra Wagner, Best Actor: Samuel Bayle, Best Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Bayle, & Lifetime Achievement Award: Logan Carll.
- Sports Boosters Scholarship: Logan Carll.
- KSAC Scholarship: Logan Carll.
- Athletes of the Year: Izabelle Flick, Allen Johnston.
- Sportspersons of the Year: Faith Dietrich, Logan Carll.
- Senior Athlete Recognition: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Braden Custer, Allen Johnston.
- Soccer Scholarship: Allen Johnston.
- Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: Logan Carll.
Athlete Academic Achievement Awards:
- Varsity Boys Soccer: Allen Johnston, high honors; Tristan Chambers and Samuel Walter, honors.
- Varsity Girls Soccer: EmmaLee Araujo and Amber Guzzi, high honors.
- Varsity Golf: Logan Carll, Zachary Carll and Keyon Custer, high honors; CamronCall, honors.
- Cross Country: Braden Custer, high honors.
- Varsity Volleyball: Izabelle Flick and Kelsey Young , high honors; NauticaSharp and Leah Wagner, honors.
- Varsity Basketball: Logan Carll, highest honors; Zachary Carll, Allen Johnston, Mitchell Bawden and Amber Guzzi, high honors; and Christian Steigerwald, honors.
- Varsity Cheer: Jade Gilbert, Ryah McWilliams and Leah Wagner, honors.
- Varsity Track: Amber Guzzi and Allen Johnston, high honors; Mitchell Bawden, honors.
- Varsity Baseball: Zachary Carll and Nathan Dietrich, high honors; Keyon Custer andLeo Gilliland, honors.
- Varsity Softball: Izabelle Flick and Faith Dietrich, high honors; Tori Brown, honors.
- VTC Recognition for the Leave Your Mark Award: Deon Taylor.
- VTC Recognition for the List of Excellence Award: Gage James.
- VTC Recognition for Outstanding Student Program Awards: Dakotah Walter and Deon Taylor.
VTC recognition for certifications earned
- Gage Emerson James completed and earned Forklift Operator Certification, List of Excellence 4x4 –Grade 11, 12, OSHA Certification, Single and Extension Ladder, S/P2 Construction, Step Ladder.
- Dakotah Marie Walter completed and earned: Bloodborne Pathogen Certification, CPR American Heart Association, HIPPA Privacy Training, OSHA 10 Certification Healthcare.
- Russell Dalton Adkins completed and earned:, OSHA-CareerSafe certification, CareerSafe Communication Skills.
- Cameron Joseph Guzzi completed and earned: BLS Healthcare Provider- AHA, Hazardous Materials Response Awareness, NIMS IS 100 Series, NIMS IS 200 Series, NIMS IS 700 Series.
- Deon Joseph Taylor completed and earned: OSHA Certification, Single and Extension Ladder, S/P2 Construction, Step Ladder, Student Senate.
- Braden Allen Custer completed and earned: Cooperative Education Student, EPA 608 Certification, OSHA Certification, S/P2 Construction.
- Daniel Jacob Kuntz completed and earned: CareerSafe Interview Skills Training, Cooperative Education Student, OSHA Certification.
- Samuel Joseph Walter completed and earned: S/P2 Automotive Certification, Valvoline Additional Certificates, WD-40 Additional Certificates.
- VTC Recognition for Student Employment Signing: Braden Custer –Vanderhoof Heating & Air Conditioning.
Recognition for College Credits Earned:
- Calculus: Logan Carll, Darcie Maul.
- Precalculus: Jeffrey Bayle, Leah Wagner.
- Chemistry: Jeffrey Bayle.
- Physics: Jeffrey Bayle, Logan Carll, Darcie Maul.
- English Composition: Jeffrey Bayle, Darcie Maul, Logan Niederriter, Leah Wagner.
- American Government & Economics: Logan Niederriter.
- Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award: Logan Carll.
- Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award: Darcie Maul.
- Thomas D. Fulton Award: Darcie Maul.
Presidential Excellence Silver Awards
- Seventh Grade: Clover Morrison, Ryelee O’Connor.
- Eighth Grade: Ezra Busch, Gabriel Chambers, Lilly Corfield, Grace Flick, Jayden McKeel, Conner Summerville, Becca Wagner, Samuel Walters, Tyler Zirwas.
- Ninth Grade: Kaylyn Beichner, Dillon Isovitsch, Todd Miller.
- Tenth Grade: Keyon Custer, Leo Gilliland, Katie Salsgiver, Christian Steigerwald.
- Eleventh Grade: Braydon Barnes, Jade Gilbert, Antonio Martinez, Ryah McWilliams, Leah Wagner.
- Twelfth Grade: Camron Call, Braden Custer
Presidential Excellence Gold Awards
- Seventh Grade: Tara Brown, Heaven Gates, Christopher Hoovler, Robert Payne, Morgan Radaker, Alanah Wagner.
- Eighth Grade: Trevor Bowman, Esther Forker.
- Ninth Grade: Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, Nathan Dietrich.
- Tenth Grade: Jessica Culver, Faith Dietrich, Izabelle Flick, Amber Guzzi.
- Eleventh Grade: Logan Niederriter & Kelsey Young
- Twelfth Grade: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Gage James, Allen Johnston, & Darcie Maul
Academic Excellence Awards
Jeffrey Bayle, Hazel Hilyer, Macalie Hoffmann, Selina Martinez, Alison McLaughlin, Ethan Peters, Ayla Reese, and Hayley VanDyke.