TIONESTA — West Forest High School held a career fair in March. Local businesses were invited to present information about careers and job opportunities to 9th-12th grade students.
The businesses were invited after a survey of high school students provided valuable information as to the career fields they were most interested in. Students were able to visit with presenters, ask questions, and learn about the various jobs available in these fields.
Businesses attending the career fair were: Howard Hanna Real Estate, Abraxas I, Nicholson Excavating, Northwest Hardwoods, Tionesta State Fish Hatchery, Forest County District Attorney, PA State Police, Allegheny National Forest and Titusville Area Hospital.