Dear Doctor: I have to drive lots for my job. I have been doing this for the last few years. Recently I developed a blood clot in my leg. After getting everything checked out, the doctor determined the blood clot happened from sitting in my truck for too long. What are your thoughts on this? Is there something else I should be checked for?
– Blood clot in Brockway
Dear Blood Clot: First, it is important to understand the function of blood clots. A blood clot is a gel-like cluster of blood cells and blood protein that form when a blood vessel is damaged. When somebody gets a cut, like from shaving, blood clots form and help to stop the bleeding. Blood clots form in many other situations, and almost always occur to stop bleeding from a damaged blood vessel. This helps prevent excessive bleeding because that could lead to death. So, most blood clots are actually a good thing.
In some cases, blood clots can suddenly form for reasons that are not so apparent. If these unintentional clots form in a deep vein of the arm or leg it is called a “DVT” or deep vein thrombosis. A DVT can become serious if a piece of the clot breaks off and starts to travel to other parts of the body. In this case, it could possibly get stuck in the lungs and that is referred to as a “PE” or pulmonary embolism. For both of these situations, prompt recognition and treatment is important to prevent more serious conditions like lung damage, heart attacks, strokes and death.
For conditions like DVT or PE, it is important to recognize symptoms. Half of the time, there aren’t any symptoms for these conditions. The other half of the time, symptoms like swelling of arm/leg, pain, unexplainable tenderness, redness in skin, and warm skin happen with DVT. In PE, symptoms like faster heartbeat, difficulty breathing, chest pain, lightheadedness, and coughing up blood can appear. These are very serious conditions and it is important to see a doctor if you experience these symptoms.
There are a number of factors that could increase the risk of DVT for a person. Although a DVT can occur at any age, it becomes more common as people get older. Pregnancy increases pressure in the veins of the pelvis and is a risk factor for DVT. Some people have genetic disorders that predispose them to developing clots, like in a condition called Factor V Leiden deficiency. Smoking, use of birth control pills and cancer all increase the risk of developing blood clots too. Finally, lack of movement can lead to blood clots. When an arm or leg does not move for a long time, the muscles are not squeezing as much, which decreases the flow of blood in the area which can lead to clot. This is often seen after extensive bed rest after surgery, after a long airplane ride or even a long car ride.
It is not possible to completely prevent blood clots, but there are ways to reduce the risk of getting them. Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid smoking, and stay at a healthy weight. When on longer car or airplane rides or any situation where you sit for an extended period of time, make sure to get up, stretch, and walk around. If you have had a blood clot before, you may possibly be at risk for one again, so taking some easy precautions like staying hydrated, moving regularly and even considering compression stockings can help.
Sometimes people require blood thinner pills to prevent clots from forming. These are medications that make your blood less likely to clot. The flip side is that you would have a higher chance of easy bruising and bleeding. A little paper cut or a cut from shaving will bleed much more than usual when you are taking these medications.
Bottom line in your case – if this is your first episode of a blood clot and you drive frequently and are sitting a lot, that could certainly lead to a DVT and at this point, there is probably not anything further that needs to be checked. You will need to be treated with a blood thinner for several months, but in most cases that is stopped and no further treatment is needed. In the event that you would develop another clot, at that point you will definitely need to have an evaluation to determine if there is a reason for blood clots (like an underlying genetic disorder). This additional testing helps to determine if you need blood thinners long term or not. You may also benefit from seeing a hematologist (doctor specializing in blood disorders) to help determine the best course of action.
Jay Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
Dr. Purvi Parekh
