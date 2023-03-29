Dear Doctors,
In recent weeks, I have developed a sudden, sharp pain in my feet. It seems like it came out of nowhere and now there are times I can barely walk and I’m having trouble finding shoes that feel comfortable. I did finally see my primary doctor who told me I have plantar fasciitis. What is that? I love to walk and walking regularly helps me in so many different ways – I don’t want to lose that. Why did I get this problem and how can I fix it?
– Painful Feet in Penfield
Dear Painful Feet,
Humans are one of a handful of animals that have the distinct ability to walk on two feet. Our feet let us stand upright and allow us to hop, walk and run. Like most of our body, our feet have many different components including bones and soft tissues. At the bottom of the foot is a strong thick band of tissue known as the plantar fascia. The plantar fascia connects the heel to the toes and supports the arch of the foot and it is essential for walking and running. The disorder plantar fasciitis occurs when the plantar fascia becomes inflamed leading to the pain you are noticing.
To address your question, the exact cause of plantar fasciitis is not exactly clear. Studies show that type of shoe, foot structure, overuse, and types of walking surfaces can all cause plantar fasciitis. Repetitive pressure onto the arch of the foot can increase the pain and discomfort. The pain generally is stabbing in nature, often near the heel of the foot and found when taking the first steps of the day. Generally, the pain subsides some as the day goes on, but can return after long periods of standing or standing up after sitting down for a long time.
Plantar fasciitis can happen to anyone, but there are some people who may be at higher risk of developing this. For instance, long distance running, ballet, and aerobic dance can contribute to the development of plantar fasciitis. Flat feet or a high arch can put stress and pressure on the plantar fascia. Obesity can put extra weight and stress on the plantar fascia too. Lastly, people who stand on flat, hard surfaces for a long period of time are at higher risk for developing plantar fasciitis. In some cases, the chronic nature of the pain can alter a person’s gait, which in turn can lead to pain in the knee, hip or even back.
There are some steps you can take to treat and prevent plantar fasciitis. First, it is essential to wear proper supportive footwear for whatever task your feet may be handling. Stretching your feet daily, especially if engaging in a high risk activity can help prevent symptoms too.
If you do develop plantar fasciitis, the mainstay of treatment involves using over the counter anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or naproxen and avoiding the instigating activity for a while. Icing the bottom of your feet each night and even taping the bottom of your foot in a specific way (something your doctor or podiatrist can review with you) can help too. Usually these conservative measures will help resolve the pain in a few weeks, but in some cases, pain can persist 3-6 months or longer. At that point, a referral to an orthopedic doctor or podiatrist is appropriate for further help and treatments can sometimes include steroid injections, physical therapy or customized inserts for your shoes.
Walking is more than a way to get from one place to another – walking is a great way to help us maintain our physical and mental health too. Hopefully these suggestions will help alleviate your foot pain and get you back your routine soon!
Sonia Parekh
Purvi Parekh
Parag Parekh
