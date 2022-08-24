Difference Makers is a collection of stories on people who help athletic programs at all the area high schools succeed — both on and off the field. Below is a list of all the area difference makers who are featured in this section:
DuBois’ Clicker Clark Page 2
Curwensville’s John Evanko Page 3
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Bob Hagyard Page 4
Brockway chain gang Page 4
Clarion-Limestone’s Sarah Meals Page 5
Brookville’s Ron Smith Page 5
Punxsutawney’s Chris Albright Page 7
Clearfield’s Fantastic Five Page 8
West Branch’s Butch Emigh Page 9
DuBois Central Catholic’s Don Harris Page 10
Elk County Catholic’s Terri Bish Page 11
St. Marys’ Ruth Sloff Page 11
Ridgway’s Mark Caruso Page 11
Johnsonburg’s Cindy Haight Page 12
Glendale’s Dave Kutch Page 12
Moshannon Valley’s Bill Hawkins Page 12
Redbank Valley’s Jeff Miller Page 13
Punxsutawney’s Carl Medsger Page 13
Union Music Association’s support system Page 14