BROOKVILLE — A longstanding tradition as part of the Brookville Area High School senior high economics class produced another successful marketplace at the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium in December.
“Wheelers and Dealers,” started years ago by the late Bill Kutz tasks student with creating, designing and selling a product for an event that invites third-and-fourth grade students from Hickory Grove Elementary School.
“The students must come up with a unique product that they think will sell at a market event with those kids and part of the assignment is creating print ads, commercials and a presentation,” said economics teacher Nancee Bernecky-Miles. “Those third-and-fourth graders get the chance to see the commercials and make their shopping lists accordingly.”
Bernecky-Miles said that students must produce a minimum of 60 products and are encouraged to use recycled items or items at low cost. They don’t earn any real money for the items, but earn “Wheeler and Dealer” dollars.
“It’s fun to see the products go from an idea to a prototype and then into mass production,” she said.
This year’s highest earners were the sellers of the Arrow Pens. The winning team consisted of Hunter Geer, Patrick Diedrich, Logan Oakes and Josh Popson.