BROOKVILLE — Mystery moons, cinnamon scents, Santa tokens (to let Santa know where you are!) and snowman seasoning were just a few of the new and amazing products offered for sale at this year’s Wheelers and Dealers event, held at Brookville Area High School.
Created about 20 years ago by the late Bill Kutz, economics teacher at the high school, Wheelers and Dealers has become a Christmas tradition enjoyed by older and younger students.
Social studies teacher Nancee Miles said, “The purpose of the event and the projects leading up to the event are to teach the students about entrepreneurship, mass production, teamwork and marketing. “The students have to work together to create a unique product and then market the product through the creation of print ads and commercials that they make.” Students work alone or in groups to create anything and everything from challenges to gifts that can be purchased by younger students.
Miles said this year “students made some of the most creative products that I have seen in a while.”
She said the winner “at the students sale was a group that made the Raider Trader Cards with over $500 in sales. The group consisted of Rylee Lindermuth, Braeden Long, Dylan Tollini and Bryce Weaver. The cards featured past and present athletes from BHS with some of them being exclusive and rare. The students packaged the cards so that the buyers wouldn’t know who was in the packs and then the customer would come back for more.”
Gabby Santoriello, Autumn Mitchell and Audrey Barrett created mystery moons, made of a playdoh type material with a “mystery” alien hidden inside. They worked about a month to make 70 of the mystery moons, and quickly sold out of their product.
Also selling out of their product, bought mostly by girls, were Elizabeth Jordan, Kiley Bartley and Ashlynn Dawson, who created snowman seasoning. They used salt and pepper shakers, styrofoam balls, glitter and other small decorations to make the gift items.
Isaac Hetrick and Brecken Cieleski awarded trophies to shoppers who played their Holy Grail game. “We lured the kids in using my Xbox, Play Station and VR,” Hetrick said.
Third and fourth graders walk over to the high school to shop for their unique Christmas gifts. They are given $25 in play money to spend at the event.
This year, for the first time, the school teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce to open the event to the public. Held in the auxiliary gym at the high school, visitors were able to purchase play money at the door to vote for their favorite products, with proceeds benefiting the Class of 2023.
Lori McAninch and Jo Pagel were among those visiting the Wheelers and Dealers event. McAninch said “it is great to see all the kids involved” as she visited several of the booths. Pagel said she was impressed “with how creative the kids are.”
Miles said, “The winners at the public fundraising side of it was a group that made laser engraved ornaments with the BHS logos. They collected almost $300 and the total fundraiser made $1,100 for the senior class. I am very proud of the students and all of the hard work they put into making their products.”