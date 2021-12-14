Twelve area businesses participated in the “Who’s Your Santa” promotion presented by The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend. Boxes were placed at each business, where participants submitted entry forms. Each business then drew a winner for a stocking filled with $100 in Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Shop with a Cop' brings cheer to Elk County officers, children in its first year
-
DuBois grad, now LA actress, to conduct workshop at Reitz Theater
-
Legends Powersports breaks ground for new service facility
-
DuBois man facing felony charge for allegedly not completing job
-
Legends Powersports makes donation to Brockway Athletic Department
-
DuBois man facing drug charges
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Three in Elk County facing felony drug charges
-
Brown takes over young DuBois wrestling squad
-
Hershey-bound: It's Bulldogs vs. Bishop Guilfoyle for state title
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.