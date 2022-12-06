The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend recently presented a Who’s Your Santa contest, encouraging residents to shop at local participating businesses in November. Shoppers visited those businesses and completed an entry form for a chance to win one of 12 stockings stuffed with $100 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. Seven of the winners are pictured, with the other five published on Wednesday.
