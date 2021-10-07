DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.