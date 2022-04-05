WIDNOON – Virginia Lorenz of the Widnoon area will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 28 2022.
She was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Vern and Flora Duncan.
She married Jack N. Lorenz, who passed away in December 2000.
Mrs. Lorenz has three children, Keith, who is deceased; Ken and his wife, Bobbie, of Rimersburg; and Rita Christner and her husband, Ray, of Monaca.
She is the proud grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To celebrate the occasion, her family will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Kellersburg Hall.
Come and help her celebrate. No gifts, just well wishes.