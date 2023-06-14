BROCKWAY — The Wilcox Legion American Legion baseball team edged Brockway Post 95, 3-2, Wednesday.
Wilcox jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring a run in the second on an error and two more in the third when Collin Porter plated a run on fielder’s choice and another Brockway error.
Brockway countered with two runs in the sixth to make it a 3-2 game on a Carson Weaver RBI double and Matt Brubaker run-scoring single. That’s as close as Brockway got as it suffered its first loss of the season. Weaver had two hits on the day.
Aiden Zimmerman tossed a complete game to get the win for Wilcox. He allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking a pair.
Ezra Swanson was the hard-luck loser after giving up three runs, two earned, on just two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Wilcox (6-1) hosts Smethport tonight, while Brockway (3-1) welcomes Bradford today.