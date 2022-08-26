OFFENSIVE SIDE
Sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson enters his second season as the starter after improving steadily through his rookie season, throwing for 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He appears to have a strong but inexperienced group of skill players around him as well as a line with three new starters. Senior Ryan Hummell (67-351, 4 TDs) was the team’s second-leading rusher last year while senior Ashton Rex (21-445, 5 TDs), Hummell (21-144, 1 TD) and junior Tommy Smith (11-110, 1 TD) are the leading returning receivers.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Senior Ryan Hummell had a monster season leading the defense from his inside linebacker spot, averaging 14.5 tackles per game. But the Wildcats will need to retool with an inexperienced but talented young roster as just five seniors are on the roster overall. Three of the top six tacklers were lost to graduation. Junior Brady Quinn is back at linebacker and is the second-leading returning tackler at 62 stops. Hummell and Quinn each picked off a team-high three passes.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Wildcats were not among the top three teams picked to finish at the top of the new Region 1 or Large School Division behind Karns City, St. Marys and DuBois. If the younger talent works out as Eggleton hopes and the line can replace its losses to graduation, the Wildcats should improve on last year’s up-and-down 4-6 season. Quarterback Jase Ferguson had a strong freshman year and with some talented skill players around him this year, he should improve on his first-year numbers.