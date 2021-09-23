I’ve always thought that karma and Father Time remain undefeated, but Tom Brady sure is giving Father Time a run for his money these days.
At age 44, the unequivocal “GOAT” of quarterbacks is still out there slinging it, a year removed from his seventh Super Bowl victory.
In his last couple of years in New England, I thought Father Time was starting to catch up to the guy. He just didn’t look like he had the same zip on the ball as he once did. And again, that’s because the guy was in his late 30s/early 40s and last time I checked, that happens to everyone (see Drew Brees’ miserable 2020 season where it was appeared he couldn’t throw the ball downfield anymore).
But here we are on Sept. 23, 2021 talking about a guy currently playing football that was drafted with the 199th pick in the NFL Draft 21 years ago. To put that in perspective, the top two players taken in that 2000 NFL Draft were two Penn Staters in Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington by Cleveland and Washington, respectively. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Plaxico Burress eighth overall that year. Others in that draft class included linebacker Brian Urlacher, kicker Sebastian Janikowski (with the Raiders at 17th overall — the highest spot a kicker has been drafted), and running backs Jamal Lewis and Shaun Alexander. Urlacher has been retired long enough that he’s already in the Hall of Fame.
So yeah, the man’s been around. What’s crazy to me is it seems like his arm has actually gotten better these past two years in Tampa Bay. In his final season in New England, I had essentially written him off, especially when he and the Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs that year. In hindsight, that was quite stupid of me to do.
The first two weeks of this season, Brady has been throwing lasers downfield like some 25-year-old. He’s already found Rob Gronkowski for four TDs in two games — my brother has benefitted mightily off of having that duo on his fantasy team.
As a Steelers fan, I used to despise the guy. But now, I can’t help but respect and marvel at what he’s done. And ever since he’s gotten on social media (his Twitter and Instagram accounts are great), he actually just seems like a guy you’d want to sit down and have a beer with.
There will obviously be someday where Brady won’t have it anymore, but I’m done trying to figure out when that’ll be. Nothing he does surprises me anymore and for me, it’ll be cool to see how long he can keep this up.
For my first week of studs and duds, I went 4-6. Had a rough go at it with the studs but got three out of the five duds correctly, so it wasn’t a total train wreck. On to this week’s picks ...
Studs
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants. Ol’ Danny Dimes — the much maligned former first round pick out of Duke — is tied for QB5 after two games of the season, thanks in part to his 122 yards rushing and two scores that rank third among QBs, trailing Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. It’s another good fantasy matchup this week for Jones against the Falcons and he’s plenty worthy of a start if your QB situation isn’t great.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville looks like a lost team at the moment, but the team’s offseason acquisition at wideout is still getting peppered with targets — 20 to be exact. It’s not a great matchup against the Cardinals this week, but I think you’ll still see double-digit points from him for the third straight week solely because they’re trying to force feed him the ball.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts. The former USC standout was hyped up in the offseason prior to fantasy drafts, and last week’s 123 yards on eight receptions gave smiles to plenty of fantasy owners. While Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles at the moment and Jacob Eason might be leading the offense, they’ve got to throw it to someone, right?
Ty’Son Williams, RB, Baltimore Ravens. The undrafted rookie got his chance to shine after the three RBs ahead of him on the depth chart all suffered season-ending injuries before the first snap of the season. All Williams has done has shine from there. While only getting 22 carries in the first two weeks, he’s averaging a ridiculous 6.5 yards per carry. That’s really good. It’s an easy matchup this week against the Lions and recent signees Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have done nothing to take away top backfield honors yet.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts. Two Colts in the studs category this week? Bold strategy here, let’s see how it plays out. It feels like Doyle has been the teams tight end since the mid 90s when Jim Harbaugh was the team’s QB. But last week Doyle resurfaced and hauled in five receptions for 64 yards and a 2-point conversion. He’s owned in just three percent of Yahoo! fantasy leagues and makes a good streaming option this week.
Duds
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. One of the top fantasy QB draft picks this offseason, Allen has put up 13 points each in his first two games — numbers that likely aren’t winning you your matchups. The Bills take on a Washington team that’s been pretty stout against the past so far this year, so I’ll gamble and say Allen is held to below 18 points on the week.
AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans. Brown is currently dealing with a knee injury but is expected to suit up on Sunday against Indianapolis. But on top of that, QB Ryan Tannehill has struggled in the two games this year. Combine those two and you get a recipe for fantasy disappointment.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans. Cooks has been WR11 so far this year, but that was with Tyrod Taylor at QB — and he’s now on IR with a hamstring injury. Houston is trotting out Davis Mills at QB tonight against a Carolina defense that has steamrolled its two opponents thus far. Good luck and God bless, Brandin.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs. On paper, it’s a good matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. But this is what happens with Andy Reid-coached teams — they occasionally forget they have this position called running back. It even happened in the Philly days where LeSean McCoy would wind up with something like six carries on the day. It could be a potential shootout with Patrick Mahomes against Justin Herbert, and I think CEH doesn’t benefit, not to mention the sophomore is only averaging 3.3 YPC as it is.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. It’s actually a pretty good matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, but last week Goedert had only two targets. Philly might try and force feed him, but I think the game script here could be that Hurts locks in on rookie DeVonta Smith a bit more.