William “Bill” A. Wolfgang, 101, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Born October 12, 1921 in Timblin, he was the son of Cloyd and Sadie (Himes) Wolfgang.
He served his country proudly in World War II in the United States Army.
Bill met the love of his life, Kathleen Gahagen, and they married on May 11, 1946.
He worked in the coal mines until he moved to Ohio. He spent most of his career working for General Motors in Euclid, Ohio.
Bill enjoyed gardening, helping his family with home repairs and spending time with his family, whom he loved and prayed for every day.
Survivors include his children, Connie (Louis) Oris, Susan (Dean) Paullin, Wayne (Rita) Wolfgang and Keith (Rhonda) Wolfgang; grandchildren, Michele Oris, Rachele (Jason) Blake, Nicole (Michael) Liotta, Stephen (Meghan) Paullin, Travis (Melani) Wolfgang, Brooks (Janell) Peyton, Sara (Michael) Bainter, Emily (Rory) Hiett; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Alyssa Blake, Dominic and Gabriella Liotta, Luke, Logan, Makenzie, Beau Wolfgang, Poe and Lincoln Bainter and Finley Hiett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; and siblings, Joyce Alt, Alice Carlson, Jeanette Kluciar, Rebecca Beall, Jay Wolfgang and Donald Wolfgang.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street in Chardon, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Freedom Alliance Church, located at 9892 Old State Road in Chardon, Ohio.
Christian burial will follow at Hambden Township Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Chardon, Ohio.
