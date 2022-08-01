William C. “Bill” Rader Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.
Born July 28, 1951 in Brookville, he was the son of the late William C. Rader Sr. and Jean McCleary Coachman.
Bill was a graduate of Union High School, class of 1969.
He graduated from Butler Community College majoring in Computer Technology.
He moved to Oil City where he began working with Northwest Bank. He later worked for Quaker State until moving to Texas. Lastly, Bill was employed by Conair, now IPEG in Franklin. He worked as a PC Specialist until his retirement in November 2018. Bill continued working there part-time until shortly before his passing.
He was of the protestant faith.
Bill enjoyed American History and Sci-fi.
Survivors include his sister, Linda Ruffner and her husband, Bill, of Treasure Lake; his uncle, James McCleary of Miola; two great-nephews; and a special friend, Kathy Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan Hulihan and Rhonda Turner; and two nephews, William Hulihan and David Hulihan.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.
Interment will take place in the Miola Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.