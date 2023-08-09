William Lester Fuller Jr., 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of DuBois, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 8, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born on July 13, 1941, in DuBois, he was the eldest son of the late William Lester and Ruth (Ball) Fuller Sr.
He attended DuBois High School where he played football, graduating in 1959. He was a member of the DeMolay.
In later years, he served as a policeman for the city of DuBois and was a lifetime member of the Fourth Ward Hose House. He later worked for Fairman Drilling as a derrick hand, drilling gas wells in the tri-state area. His last job, from which he retired, was an over-the-road trucker for West Motor Freight of Boyertown.
He was married on July 30, 1990, to Cheryl (Barlett) Fuller and they celebrated 33 happy years together.
Mr. Fuller was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, where he served as a Sunday School and Godprints teacher and as a deacon.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, remodeling his house and plowing snow in the winter with his four-wheeler. But his greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren, Jon and Beth, and great-grandson, Leighton.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; a brother, Ronald (Jean) Fuller of Harrisburg; five children from a previous marriage, one daughter, Marcia Fuller and her husband Scott Caldwell, of Arkansas, and four sons, William L. (Mary) Fuller III, of Pittsburgh, Charles (Kathy) Fuller of Pittsburgh, Daniel (Alice) Fuller of DuBois and Eric (Kelley) Fuller of DuBois; two stepchildren, Sheldon (Terri) Smith of Erie, and Keli (Chris) Michel of Fairmount City; 16 grandchildren, Jonathan (Micki) Michel of Sigel, Elizabeth (Shane) Jeffers of Hawthorn, Nikki (Jesse) Smith of Rimersburg, Clay and Kaci Smith of Erie, Olivia and Eli Caldwell of Arkansas, Joe and Jake Fuller of Pittsburgh, Andrea, Charles and Catherine Fuller of Karns City, Raven, William and Ava Fuller of DuBois, and Deric and Zachary Fuller of DuBois; and four great-grandchildren, Leighton Michel and Violet Pitt of Sigel, and Owen and Oliver Minnich of Rimersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan McLaughlin
Mr. Fuller’s request was to be cremated.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements will be provided by the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.