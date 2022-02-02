William M. Smith, 82, of Seminole, died Thursday morning, January 27, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 19, 1939 in Indiana, he was the son of the late Carl W. and Helen M. (McAfoose) Smith.
He served his country with the U.S. Army from February 4, 1958, to February 3, 1964.
He married Belinda M. (Hadden) on July 23, 1960.
Mr. Smith worked for PPG in Texas as a supervisor.
Survivors include his wife of over 61 years, Belinda P. Smith of Seminole; three sons, William Smith Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Tennessee, Michael Smith and his wife, Linda, and Brent Smith and his wife, Monica, both of Texas; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Carol Brocious of New Bethlehem; a brother-in-law, Ronald Crew of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Diane Smith of Brookville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved cat, Ranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Crew; two brothers, Robert Smith and Galen “Cricket” Smith; and a brother-in-law, William Brocious.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.