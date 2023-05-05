William R. “Bill” Himes, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
He was born on December 4, 1940 in Kingsville, the son of Charles Donald and Emma Katherine (Huber) Himes.
Bill graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and was a lifelong resident of Clarion County. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church.
He ran drilling rigs for Ray Karl, Abby Mays and Varner companies before becoming a self-employed rig operator. Bill and his wife, Linda, also owned the Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg, previously located in Sligo.
Bill enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time at the Korner Restaurant. He liked having cookouts, going to the casino, hunting and going to deer camp.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Linda D. (Stewart) Himes, whom he married on August 24, 1991; his children, Terri Stepulla and husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem, Tracy Himes and companion, Becky, of Strattanville, Brian Himes and husband, Brian, of Kittanning, Missy Riggle and husband, Brad, of Ford City, and Jason Crissman and wife, Steph, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Alicia Stepulla and boyfriend, Winston, Ashley Stepulla and wife, Desiree, Travis Stepulla and girlfriend, Alyssa, Hunter Himes, Matt Switzer and wife, Amanda, Miranda Switzer and boyfriend, Clayton Fox, Brandy and Corey Riggle, Jalesa Elliott and husband, Chris, Quinton “Bubba” Crissman and girlfriend, Makenna, Bailey Crissman, and Carson Crissman; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Savannah, Journee, Copelynn, Liam, Axel, Nash and Brinley.
Bill is also survived by his brothers, Charles Himes and wife, Bonnie, and Donald Himes all of Strattanville; sisters, Ellen Daugherty of Clarion, Shirley Marshall of Punxsutawney, Pearl Coppini and husband, Peter, of Caledonia, N.Y., and Debra Guntrum and husband, Tim, of Clarion; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Alberta I. (Miller) Himes; and sisters, Joan Bell and Mary Collins.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Piper and Pastor Tim Shimmons co-officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, P.O. Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to Rimersburg VA Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.