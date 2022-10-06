CLARION – The following results were listed this week by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry for last Saturday’s Tournament of Leaves Parade at Autumn Leaf Festival:
Marching Units Bands Class A — First place: Redbank Valley High School Marching Band. Second Place: Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band. Third Place: Clarion-Limestone High School Marching Band.
Marching Units Bands Class AA — First place: Union High School Marching Band.
Marching Units Bands Class AAA — First place: Brookville High School Marching Band. Second place: Oil City High School Marching Band. Third place: Keystone High School Marching Band.
Drill Teams — First place: Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer. Second place: Dancer’s Studio. Third place: Clarion Center for the Arts. Fourth place: PennWest Clarion University Hip Hop Team.
University Floats — First place: Sigma Sigma Sigma and Sigma Phi Epsilon. Second place: Delta Zeta. Third place: Delta Phi Epsilon. Fourth place: Phi Sigma Sigma.
Community Floats — First place: Clarion Bible Fellowship. Second place: Wreaths Across America. Third place: Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion. Fourth place: Cornerstone Church of Clarion.
Best Overall Float — Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion.