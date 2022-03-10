STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter storm watch for Clearfield and Elk counties, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday.
According to the watch, heavy snow with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
“The heaviest snow is likely to fall Saturday morning. However, lingering lighter snow, combined with gusty winds, could result in poor visibility from blowing snow into the evening hours,” the watch states.
The NWS in Pittsburgh issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
“Visibilities may drop below (a) 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous” the Pittsburgh watch states.