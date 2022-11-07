When the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears last week, they not only received a second-round draft choice in return for the talented receiver, but they, in effect, streamlined the passing offense for Kenny Pickett in the second half of the season.
Pickett, a rookie out of Pitt, has a more defined understanding of where he should distribute the ball now. His receivers are more clearly defined with veteran Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens as the top two targets. And his top target on the inside portion of the field is undisputedly second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Freiermuth’s emergence in the first half of the season gave the Steelers front office the confidence it needed to trade Claypool, who had been operating out of the slot for most of his snaps this season.
“We’re really comfortable with our playmaking ability inside,” Tomlin said. “[Claypool] made the majority of his plays to this point in the season inside. Not only at the wideout position, but that’s a space that we’re really comfortable with Pat Freiermuth as well being a significant component of our attack on the interior portions of the field.”
So while receivers Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin all could have more significant roles in light of Claypool’s departure, it’s Freiermuth who could benefit the most.
Freiermuth already is having a quietly productive season. He is second on the Steelers in receiving yards with 367 — only five yards behind Johnson for the top spot — and tied for second in receptions with 32, all despite missing a game due to a concussion.
“To be honest, I don’t really care about the extra targets,” Freiermuth said. “I’m not worried about stats or anything like that. I just want to do anything I can to help the team win. If that’s me catching the ball more and making more plays down the middle of the field, then I’m going to do that.”
Freiermuth went home to Boston during the off weekend. He used the downtime to reset mentally for the second half of the season, but he returned to Pittsburgh in time to watch Sunday’s NFL games.
“It’s interesting to see what other offenses do and things we can maybe implement,” he said. “It was interesting to see.”
There are plenty of offenses across the NFL that feature their tight ends as their primary or No. 2 receiver.
For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have done that with Travis Kelce. The Eagles did it for years with Zach Ertz, and now they’re doing it with Dallas Goedert, who has 40 receptions for 521 yards, second only to A.J. Brown in catches and yards for the Eagles this season.
The Steelers just got an up-close look at how smooth the Eagles offense ran with Goedert as the second option in their offense.
“Goedert is a hell of a tight end,” Freiermuth said. “It was cool to see him play in person and see what other teams do schematically to get the tight end open. I’m very comfortable with the offense I’m in. I’m having a very productive year so far, so I’m not complaining at all. I’m happy with my role right now, and we’ll continue to expand it.”
Freiermuth isn’t having a Kelce-like season, but he’s on pace for 73 receptions and 839 yards. For Steelers tight ends, that would put Freiermuth into some elite company if he can continue to produce at that clip.
The single-season record for receptions by a Steelers tight end is held by Heath Miller, who had 76 in 2009. The single-season receiving yardage leader by a Steelers tight end is Eric Green, who had 942 in 1993.
Freiermuth has been targeted 48 times in the first eight games, and that number could spike considerably in the second half of the season as he transitions into the primary target in the middle of the field. Before he was traded, Claypool was second on the team in targets behind Johnson and tied with Freiermuth for the second-most receptions.
The Steelers haven’t attacked the middle of the field with much frequency through the first half of the season, especially not deep down the middle of the field. And Freiermuth has done a lot of his damage in the second halves of games after the Steelers have fallen behind on the scoreboard.
Getting Freiermuth involved earlier in games and establishing the middle of the field could go a long way in helping the Steelers become a more dangerous passing team in the second half.
“I don’t think the offense is going to change much,” Freiermuth said. “I think they’ll utilize me more down the field and in the middle of the field. I’m excited to have an expanded role.”