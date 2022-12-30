Derek and T.J. Watt weren’t as stunned as the rest of the football world when older brother J.J. matter-of-factly announced the end of his NFL career Tuesday.
“He’s been talking about it for a little bit,” T.J. said after practice Friday. “We never knew how serious to take it until the last couple months.”
Even the tweet from J.J. indicating his retirement was something of a “wait, what?” way to break the news. He simply wrote that his 2-month-old son Koa’s first NFL game was also his last home game.
The Arizona Cardinals are already eliminated from the postseason and have two games remaining, but Watt gave fans a chance to cherish the final eight quarters for a first-ballot Hall of Famer. One of only three to ever win NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, the eldest Watt is hanging up his cleats at 33.
“Super proud and happy for him, and excited to see him play these last two weeks,” T.J. said. “Just a hell of a career, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”
What’s not in store, barring a drastic change of heart, is a reunion with one or both brothers in Pittsburgh. The timing never quite lined up for him to join T.J. and Derek with the Steelers, the latter of whom signed here as a free agent in 2020.
J.J. was given his release by the Houston Texans in early 2021 but chose to sign with the Cardinals on a two-year, $28 million deal. That means he’d be a free agent in 2023, as the Steelers are set to lose at least two defensive linemen to free agency themselves, and yet the announcement nips that storyline in the bud.
“I would say this pretty much puts a stamp on that one,” Derek said.
Of course, we’ve seen living legends such as Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady reconsider retirement in recent years. Brady’s lasted all of 40 days, but Gronkowski sat out the entire 2019 season before coming back to play with a certain someone in Tampa.
Derek Watt’s contract with the Steelers expires this offseason, so there’s no guarantee there will even be two Watts next year in Pittsburgh. For J.J. and T.J., though, they play similar positions and have spoken extensively about their sibling rivalry racking up accolades and victories. Could playing together on the same defense be a temptation?
“You’d have to ask him that,” T.J. grinned.
“I don’t see him doing that,” Derek added.
Ironically, J.J. is leaving the game just as he looks like his old self again. His 9.5 sacks this season are his most since 2018, and health-wise, he’s on track to play 16 games for just the second time since then.
The notion that he wouldn’t have fit with the Steelers’ defensive front doesn’t hold much water. It didn’t make much sense to sign him when they still had Stephon Tuitt, but he has transitioned from playing in a 4-3 defense with the Texans to a 3-4 in Arizona. Plus, in this era of sub-packages, those traditional schemes aren’t as limiting as they once were.
“I was watching him play the other day and he was still tearing it up — just killing it, doing it at a high level,” said Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who played at Wisconsin after all three Watts. “I was like, ‘Man, he’s still a top D-lineman.’ Then a couple days later, he’s saying he’s retiring.”
Both Derek and T.J. hope they’ll get to see more of J.J. now that his schedule won’t conflict with theirs so much.
The Week 18 schedule for the NFL is an open slate, with game times and dates to be determined based on matchups.
If the schedule makers can pull it off, perhaps J.J.’s swan song can be opposite the Steelers’ finale, so that Derek, T.J. and the rest of the family can cherish it in real time.
“I always wanna watch him live,” Derek said. “But obviously, yeah, his last game would be nice to watch live. We’ll see how that shakes out.”
The end of J.J.’s playing career also means no more games against each other.
He finishes with a 1-1 record against Derek and 0-1 against T.J., and the only time they all played in the same game was a 28-21 win for the Steelers against the Texans in 2020.
“He’s going out how he wanted to. He could still play, for sure,” Derek said. “There’s no doubt about that, he could still play. But he’s got a kid now. He’s in a good place mentally, and he’s ready to walk away.”