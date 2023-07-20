PITTSBURGH — The results on the field prior to Wednesday’s win might not have provided much evidence, but Ben Cherington believes his Pirates are on the track to sustained success.
Shortly after the Pirates officially signed No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes for a record-setting $9.2 million bonus on Tuesday, the franchise’s general manager discussed the motivation for going with the fireballing right-hander out of LSU. While Cherington made it clear that he believed Skenes was the best player available for the Pirates to select, he also thinks that nabbing a college arm at this stage in the team’s rebuild was a wise move.
“We do believe we’re getting closer,” Cherington said. “We understand clearly, and the game will tell you, in ways all the time, how much work you still have to do. We know that talk is cheap, but we do believe we’re getting closer.”
While the Pirates entered Thursday’s off day with a 42-54 record, they’re at the very least closer to seeing what they have with some of their more heralded prospects.
After a plethora of call-ups earlier this week, five of the Pirates’ top seven prospects per MLB Pipeline are now playing in the big leagues. Other top-30 prospects like Jared Triolo and Carmen Mlodzinski have been on the scene for quite a while now.
Though the Pirates have ample youngsters to work with these days, a number are still waiting in the wings, hopeful for a big-league promotion sometime this season. Perhaps not as highly-regarded as the Pirates’ current crop of rookies, here’s a look at five minor-leaguers who could theoretically make a jump to the MLB sometime over the next 66 regular-season games:
Kyle Nicolas
On the surface, the right-hander’s stats since getting called up to Triple-A are hardly impressive. After posting a 4.36 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Altoona, Nicolas has labored to an 11.05 mark in six appearances.
But Nicolas, who started in three of his first four outings for Indianapolis, has since moved into a bullpen role and experienced better results in a small sample size, only giving up a run in a pair of innings courtesy of a solo shot. Nicolas, the Pirates’ No. 18 overall prospect, could be in line for a career trajectory similar to Mlodzinski, who rose the ranks as a starter but transitioned to the bullpen at MLB’s doorstep.
Nicolas certainly has the stuff to thrive out of the bullpen, with a fastball that tops out at 97 and above-average sliders and curveballs. He’ll likely need some time to settle into this role, but should he do so quickly, don’t be surprised if Nicolas winds his way to the big leagues later this year.
Alika Williams
The slick-fielding shortstop acquired in the Robert Stephenson trade has been on a tear at the plate recently in Indianapolis, slashing .327/.397.577 in July with three home runs and four doubles. A former No. 37 overall pick in 2020, Williams never quite found his footing in the Rays’ system but has suddenly done so with the Pirates, thanks to a simple yet effective mechanical tweak at the plate.
Even with Oneil Cruz still out, the Pirates certainly have enough middle infield options in Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, and Tucupita Marcano. But Marcano has fallen on hard times at the plate lately, hitting just .203 since June 1. His last extra-base hit came on July 1, and his defense has been below-average at shortstop, too.
Should the Pirates decide to try somebody else as a versatile defender who can play on either side of second base, it could very well be Williams, who’s exceeded expectations since coming over to the Pirates at the beginning of June.
Malcolm Nunez
He hasn’t played a minor-league game since May 24 due to right shoulder impingement and is still rehabbing in Florida, but should he get healthy soon, Nunez could easily slide in at first base. That’s, of course, assuming the Pirates trade their current first base options in veterans Carlos Santana and Ji-man Choi, the latter of whom is finally healthy and swinging a hot bat that could entice a team amid a playoff push.
It’s tough to say whether Nunez, the Pirates’ No. 14 prospect, will even return this season, given how long he’s been out and how elongated his rehab process has been. But when healthy earlier this year, Nunez had gotten into a groove at the plate following a slow April, hitting .357 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in May for Indianapolis.
Should he return promptly and the Pirates go all-in on selling off expiring contracts like Santana’s and Choi’s for prospects, Nunez would seemingly be in line to get a shot at first base.
Matt Gorski
Unlike the three prospects mentioned above, Gorski is currently in Double-A amid his second campaign with the Curve. He got off to an ice-cold start, hitting just .149 with 17 strikeouts in 47 at-bats in April.
The power-hitting outfielder with an open stance turned things around in May and June, upping his season average to .243 with 13 home runs and 12 other extra-base hits. He’s cooled in July, though, hitting just .205 while striking out nearly a third of the time.
If Gorski, the Pirates’ No. 15 prospect, can get back on track, he could soon be in a position for a Triple-A or MLB call-up. Of course, several roadblocks exist in Indianapolis, like Canaan Smith-Njigba, Cal Mitchell, Josh Palacios, and Miguel Andujar, all of whom have already gotten big-league time this year.
To find his way to Pittsburgh this season, Gorski will have to prove he deserves a look rather than any members of the quartet above getting another.
Jared Jones
Perhaps the most intriguing of the five prospects, the 21-year-old right-hander with a fastball that sits between 96 and 99 mph consistently has quickly risen through the Pirates’ system since signing out of high school after being taken in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
After dazzling to the tune of a 2.23 ERA in 10 starts in Altoona, Jones earned himself a promotion to Indianapolis in mid-June since pitching in five Triple-A games. While he’s endured his share of growing pains just one level from the big leagues, the power-pitching Jones has settled in during his last two starts, combining to strike out 13 in nine innings while yielding only seven hits.
The Pirates’ No. 10 prospect has also showcased improved command after issuing two free passes in each of his first four games, walking none his last time out. While some more seasoning is likely in store, based on the Pirates’ rotation issues and how quickly he ascended the ranks, Jones could make his MLB debut soon after his 22nd birthday in early August.