MOUNT JEWETT — The Ruffed Grouse Society, a national conservation organization, is offering its popular “Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting” program at the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club on July 16-17 and Aug. 20-21. On both Saturdays, the course starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. On both Sundays, the course starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
No pre-knowledge of shooting is required. “We pride ourselves on helping a woman who has never even held a shotgun before learn how to become a wingshooter,” said Sue McClelland of Smethport, one of the instructors. “And owning a shotgun is not necessary, we have shotguns that the attendees can try for size and then use during the program. When you finish this training, you can go on and shoot at targets for fun or hunt your choice of birds.”
Registration is required to attend this course, and it is on a first-come, first serve basis. “We only take 20 women into the program each year so we can maintain the quality,” said Taylor Holt of Kane, another instructor. “And the neat thing about this program is that we have all women instructors.”
Register by contacting wlhab9@gmail.com. Lodging is available, if needed, but is limited.