BROOKVILLE — Nailing a would-be go-ahead goal late in Monday’s trip to Brookville, Brockway Lady Rovers senior Danielle Wood was denied the heroics because of an offsides call on the play.
She was back about seven minutes later, however, sending in what wound up being the game-winning goal off a Raegan Gelnette pass in the Lady Rovers’ 3-2 win.
It was the second one-goal win of the season for Brockway (7-1) against a stubborn Lady Raiders squad that scored first, then knotted the game at 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the second half.
But Brockway kept attacking, taking advantage of ball possession and field position most of the game. It eventually paid off.
“I always tell the girls that if they make a mistake, and I don’t count offsides as a mistake, but if you make one, I don’t care, I care about how you fix it,” Lady Rovers head coach Juli Esposito said. “So when they came back and were resilient like that and got a goal after the offsides call, it shoes that they’re still working and capable of getting more than one goal, even if one doesn’t count.”
Brockway tied it at 1-1 about 10 minutes into the game when Bailey Allison took a pass from Zoe Puhala and drove it from the left slot just inside the left post. Puhala then made it 2-1 with 14:14 left in the first half off a pass from Amanda Decker.
Brookville’s tandem of junior Jazmines Sarvey-Vaszuez and freshman Autumn Walter accounted for its scoring. Sarvey-Vazquez assisted on Walter’s game-opening goal on a breakaway just over six minutes into the game. Then trailing 2-1 early in the second half, it was Walter setting up Sarvey-Vazquez to make things interesting.
But Brockway eventually took advantage of possession time and cashed in with Wood’s game-winner, battling for possession at midfield, then flipping it into a transition setup starting with Gelnette’s pass.
“We talked a lot about movement off the ball and a lot of times, we find ourselves stagnant if we’re not on the ball, so we talked about that at halftime and in the second half, they did a lot more movement off the ball to get open into space and behind defenders, so I think that paid off a little bit,” Esposito said.
Brockway outshot Brookville, 12-9, with Lady Rovers goalkeeper Josie Orinko stopping seven shots. The Lady Rovers were patched up some on defense, which battled through some sequences that gave Brookville some opportunities even though Brockway dominated possession.
“We have a few injuries, so we’re really trying to fill in the holes there, but I think the girls who came in today did a good job stepping up,” Esposito said.
The Lady Raiders, who fell to 2-5, were playing their first game since last Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns and a short roster. Considering it was just their second game in almost two weeks, head coach Kaitlyn Hill was impressed with how hard her team played.
“We’re coming back from not having a full team for the last two and a half weeks, so we’ve made some transitions in that time,” Hill said. “I think trying to get all the players back in, we had some bumps and hiccups we tried to work through and I think by the end of the game we had everyone where we wanted to. It’s hard doing that being two weeks out, so that was hard. We haven’t played since last Tuesday. All of that played into it, but we still played well.”
Brookville visits Ridgway in Johnsonburg Wednesday. Brockway travels to Elk County Catholic Thursday.