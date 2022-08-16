Young Morrill Worcester from Harrington, Maine won a trip to Washington, D.C. He would never forget his visit to Arlington National Cemetery.
Morrill founded the Worcester Wreath Company. In 1992, at the end of the holiday season, he found himself with a surplus of wreaths. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, he realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans.
With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, as well as the owner of Blue Bird Trucking, James Prout, and many other organizations, the first wreaths were laid at the time in the old section of Arlington. Prior to laying the wreaths, a special ceremony was held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This act of generosity became an annual event. In 2005, a photo of the headstones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention.
Unable to donate thousands of wreaths to each state, he began sending seven wreaths to each state, as well as one for each branch of service, and one for POW/MIAs.
This wreath laying ceremony is held annually on a Saturday in December, and has grown to include more than 3,000 locations and 2.4 million wreaths. In 2018, the mission expanded overseas with 9,387 wreaths laid at the Normandy-American Cemetery in France. To keep the memory of the fallen alive, each name is spoken out loud.
Now, you too can honor a loved one by purchasing a wreath to be laid at their gravesite. Prior to laying the wreaths, a ceremony will be held to honor all veterans. Each veteran’s name will be spoken out loud.
The wreaths are $15 each and application forms will be available in the banks and library in New Bethlehem. You may purchase as many veteran wreaths as you’d like; just fill out one application for each wreath.
Please send your applications, along with a check, to: American Legion, Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Thank you for helping us honor our veterans.
RAY ISHMAN
Post Commander
Walter W. Craig American Legion Post
New Bethlehem