BROCKWAY — The Yahners and Brockway football have become synonymous with each, but the legacy the family has forged with the program is drawing to an end — at least on the field — with Reese Yahner entering his senior season.
Reese is the fourth Yahner brother to don a Rover uniform, following in the footsteps of older siblings Joel (2007-2010), Gavin (2011-14) and Pierce (2014-17). The quartet is spread out enough in age that there has been only two years (2018, 2019) since 2007 that a Yahner hasn’t been on the Brockway varsity football roster, and that small gap bridged the difference between Pierce and Reese being at the varsity level.
And, what makes the quartet so special is that all four have been linemen in the program and one point in their careers all wore the No. 67 — Pierce doing so after Gavin graduated in 2015 after they played a year together.
It just hasn’t been the brothers who helped forge the family’s legacy, though, as parents Ed and Mary Beth Yahner have been at the forefront of the program’s booster club since Joel started playing. That duo has been instrumental in doing all the little, and big, things behind the scenes that help make a team successful.
Being part of a lineage like that can be daunting, especially when you’re the last to come along, but current Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said Reese has never been overwhelmed by it and instead has embraced being the latest member of that legacy.
And, Heigel is someone who knows all too well what the Yahners have meant to Brockway football. He played alongside both Joel and Gavin during his Rovers career and has been the head coach since Reese’s freshman year. Heigel and Joel Yahner were members of Brockway’s last District 9 championship squad — the highly talented 2010 team that won the Class 2A crown (50-0 vs. Brookville) a year after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Karns City (42-40) in the final.
Heigel also has benefitted from the work Ed and Mary Beth have done, both as a player and now as a coach.
“They have meant so much to the program and truly have built a legacy here,” said Heigel of the Yahners. “Where a lot of kids would shy away from that, when we got Reese as a freshman, it was like he was excited for that legacy. He leans into it. When I played with Joel, you can tell he watched those games because he knows what happened. He either watched them (live) or watched the film of them because he knows those games and all the big-time games we played in.”
That has become evident in the fact Reese has already made a name for himself despite carrying the Yahner name. He is entering his fourth year as a starter in the trenches and has already collected two all-conference and one All-State honor in his first three seasons.
That family tradition has helped drive him to become the player he is, but the youngest Yahner is missing one major accomplishment that oldest brother Joel has over him — that District 9 title.
“Coming from a family with three brothers before me playing, it was and still is hard and challenging because they challenge me and want me to be better than what they were,” said Reese Yahner. “All I truly want is a D-9 championship over any individual goal in my career. I would not want anything else but to have that on my list of accomplishments.”
Heigel echoed his player’s thoughts on that aspect of the standout career Reese has already forged in a Brockway uniform.
“With his oldest brother Joel being the only one to win a district championship out of them so far, that’s all that Reese cares about right now,” said Heigel. “As far as continuing the (family) legacy, he’s done that. He’s going to be a four-year starter, is a two-time all-conference (players), All-State … I mean he’s cemented that legacy.
“But, the next thing he really wants is to put himself up there with Joel by winning a district championship. It’s not so much about wanting to be in the same category (as Joel) ... he wants to be better. He’s really committed to that, and Joel leans into it too. They watch film together and talk on the phone all the time. Joel is out on the West Coast now, buy they still connect all the time.
“And, it’s been a really cool experience having played with his older brother and seeing the success Joel had, and now watching Reese go through very similar experiences (as his coach). Joel’s junior year we lost to Karns City in the district championship hame in kind of a heartbreaking fashion, and Reese’s junior year (last season) we lost to Port in kind of a heartbreaking fashion (21-14 in D-9 A final). So in Reese’s mind, he’s kind of like we’re right on track coach.”
Given his success and family tradition, it should come as no surprise that Yahner is one of the team’s leaders and even was a captain a year ago as a junior.
“Being a senior now, I don’t view it any different from my freshman through junior years,” he said. “I’ve seen myself as a good leader since going into high school, and I plan to do the same and even more this year.”
“Reese and Jendy (Cuello) have really got to see it (rebirth of the program) from the beginning — from where we were their freshmen year until now,” added Heigel. “The leadership those two have brought is so invaluable. They have pushed the offseason participation from everybody, Reese especially. If somebody isn’t there, he is driving to their house and knocking on their door to get them there because he wants it that bad.
“Last year, he really did not feel like a junior in that captain group full of seniors. He felt every bit of a senior leader, and he was probably the most vocal leader we had out of all of them. Going into this year, he and Jendy are leaders that do it based off their play and being vocal. It’s so refreshing for me to watch that because the program has morphed fom begging someone to do that, to sometimes you have to hold Reese and Jendy back because they are getting too vocal because they want it so bad.”
Yahner, who also plays basketball for the Rovers, has his sight set on playing football in college but is still weighing his options in the recruiting process. Wherever he lands, Heigel has no doubts he’ll be a successful college player.
“When he came in his freshman year, I sat him down and told him you are going to have the tools to turn this program around and play at the next level. It’s all going to be about how bad do you want it,” said Heigel. “From that moment on, he has just picked my brain on everything. He wants to be the most knowledgeable and the hardest working player out there.
“Reese is a good defensive lineman, but has that prototypical offensive line body (6-4, 270) that you see in college at the Division I and II level. He’s kind of got all the tools, but on top of that, the benefit of having his three brothers, he has that football knowledge background too. He’s a very smart player and he can see things before other kids. He also can play all five positions, but what sets Reese apart from most kids his size is his bend. His flexibility and athleticism is really impressive for his size.
“Brockway has had a lot of great offensive linemen, and he’s definitely made all the Brockway offensive linemen alumni (Heigel included) very proud. He’s definitely already on that list of 10 really great offensive linemen for Brockway and keeps climbing the list.”