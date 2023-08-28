Yoma “Bonnie” Shernock, 81, of South Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, August 24, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 13, 1942 in Short Creek, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late John and Wanda Miller Johnson.
She married George Shernock on February 14, 1959 in Slate Lick. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2005.
Mrs. Shernock spent over 20 years employed by Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Her interests included gardening, watching sporting events, being outdoors and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Marlin (Crystal) Shernock; her daughters, Tammie (Jesus) Alverio, Georgia Rey, Mary Beth (Larry) Ridenour and Shari (Rick) Blake; her sister, Marla Lash; her grandchildren, Chad, Keith, Simone, Larissa, Breanna, Cody, Christopher and Kylie; her 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Donald Johnson; her sisters, Jacqueline Wade and Linda Laidlaw; and her grandson, Cory.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
No services will be held.
Interment will be in Lawnhaven Cemetery in Worthington.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.