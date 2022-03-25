FLINTON — On a cold, rainy, windy day, West Branch's Zack Tiracorda made his senior season debut on the bump at Glendale.
The day was terrible, but Tiracorda was anything but, throwing six hitless innings to give the Warriors a 10-0 victory.
"Zack pitched a beautiful game," said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. "He threw lots of strikes and was getting ahead of hitters. He has been working hard at it all year. He is excited and we are excited to see him do well."
West Branch got on the board first, as leadoff batter Isaac Tiracorda walked, moved to second on a grounder and took third on a wild pitch. Zack Tiracorda brought his brother home on an RBI ground out to make it 1-0.
Glendale put a runner on via a walk and another on a fielder's choice. An error put runners on first and second with two outs, but Tiracorda recorded one of his 15 strikeouts to end the inning.
Vikings starter Troy Misiura pitched a scoreless second in a somewhat emergency start. Junior hurler Mason Peterson suffered a season-ending injury in practice Thursday night and was due to get the first pitch.
Misiura, who logged the most innings for Glendale last season, got into a little trouble in the third inning, as Brody Rothrock drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch.
Rothrock was plated on an RBI double by Isaac Tiracorda. With two outs, freshman Lucas Colton stepped up to the plate and took a 1-1 pitch over the right-center field fence for his first varsity home run.
That put the Warriors up 4-0. Misiura fielded a pop up on the first-base line to end the inning.
"We were real tight for the first couple of at bats," Learish said. "But we settled down. I think we hit ball real well today."
West Branch added three more runs in the top of the fourth off reliever Landen McGarvey.
The Warriors had its first three batters reach base in the frame as Ryan Wood reached on a walk, Luke Liptak reached on a single and Logan Folmar had an RBI single that plated Wood's pinch runner Chad Smerk.
Rorthrock brought home Liptak on an RBI groundout, before Folmar scored on an error to make it 7-0.
Tiracorda sat the Vikings down in order in the bottom of the fourth. It was the third time in four innings he faced the minimum.
The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth as both Liptak and Rothrock were walked by reliever Tannor Holes.
Isaac Tiracorda brought them both around with a double into right field to make it 9-0.
The Warriors were stopped from plating the 10th run when Misiura fielded a scorching line drive and threw off balance to first for the third out.
West Branch got the final run it needed to invoke the 10-run rule in the top of the sixth, as Zack Tiracorda walked before Colton had an RBI double.
Glendale put two runners on in the bottom of the sixth after both Holes and Misiura were plunked by Tiracorda with two outs. But he rallied back with a strikeout to set the final.
Colton led the Warriors with three RBIs on two hits and one run scored. Isaac Tiracorda had two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice.
West Branch improved to 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Inter County Conference and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Warriors