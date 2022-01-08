CLARION – There’s a new sheriff in town...and his name is Shawn Zerfoss.
Following a nearly 30-year career with the Clarion Borough Police Department, Zerfoss, a Clarion native, officially stepped into his new role as Clarion County Sheriff on Jan. 4.
“It was just one of those perfect timing things,” Zerfoss said on Tuesday, after taking the oath of office, regarding his decision to run for sheriff. Knowing he would be retiring from the Clarion police force, and searching for the next step in his career, Zerfoss said the opportunity presented itself with the impending retirement of former Sheriff Rex Munsee.
“I wanted to do something that was similar to what I had been doing, and knew that Rex was going to be hanging it up,” he continued. “It seemed like the perfect fit.”
After graduating from Clarion Area High School and the Mercyhurst Police Academy, a then 21-year-old Zerfoss, along with three former high school friends, was hired by the Clarion Borough Police Department. While serving on the force, Zerfoss returned to Clarion University where he earned a bachelor’s degree.
“Originally, I was going to be a special education teacher,” he said of his time at Clarion. After recalling previous conversations about law enforcement with former Clarion University Public Safety Director Dr. Ron Martinazzi and former Clarion Borough officer John Angelo, Zerfoss said he eventually switched his major to liberal studies.
He later went on to Slippery Rock University where he earned a master’s degree in criminal justice. For the last few years, he has also served as a part-time adjunct professor in the Slippery Rock Criminal Justice department.
“I had a great career at Clarion and got to work with some great people,” Zerfoss said of his 29 years with police department. He added that he enjoyed the opportunity to get better acquainted with the residents of Clarion Borough, a practice he plans to continue in his new role as sheriff.
“When I was with the police department, I was always a community person,” he said, noting that he would often stop to talk with residents while completing foot or bicycle patrols around town. “I want to be the type of sheriff who people feel they can approach and talk to.”
In fact, Zerfoss said that he hopes to build on Munsee’s ongoing efforts to be a positive presence in the county.
“Before the pandemic, I know Rex hosted some women’s handgun courses, and he’s done some courses in the past with kids and senior citizens about frauds,” Zerfoss said. “I really hope to continue all of that and maybe even expand it in the future.”
In addition to a community presence, Zerfoss said he also hopes to maintain open lines of communication within his department, as well as with officials in other county departments.
“I want to work together with everyone in the county,” he said.
When asked what he is looking forward to most about his new role, Zerfoss said he is excited to learn the ropes of the sheriff’s office, pointing out that it will be a completely different experience than his previous law enforcement career.
“The sheriff’s office is definitely a different world than the police department,” he said, noting that as an officer, he never had to deal with the civil duties of the sheriff’s office, including serving warrants, tax papers and other documents. Zerfoss said that he will also not have the routine call-outs that fill a borough officer’s day. “We primarily deal with courtroom security and the transportation of prisoners.”
To help with the transition, Zerfoss will be attending a class for new sheriffs at Penn State. But for now, he said his immediate plan is to learn as much as he can on the job.
“For a while, I think I’ll be confined to the office learning all the procedures that need to be taken care of and getting everything switched over to me,” he said.