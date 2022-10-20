BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is reminding area residents that the police and school district have a zero tolerance policy for drug use on school property.
On October 3 police were called to the high school after teachers reported that a student was “acting very unusual.”
Through their investigation, police found a juvenile had purposely taken a very high dose of Benadryl allergy medications. One of the juveniles was in possession of approximately six Benadryl.
Bothe required medical treatment after experiencing overdosing and hallucinating symptoms while on school property, One of the juveniles was life flighted to Children’s Hospital and the other was taken to a nearby hospital by a parent.
Both students, a boy and a girl, are being charged with disorderly conduct for the ir actions on school property.