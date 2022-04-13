Tractor Trailer
Crash Reported
No one was injured in a one-vehicle tractor trailer crash on Feb. 26 at 7 a.m. along Climax Road, just north of Charley’s Lane, in Mahoning Township.
According to police, the crash occurred as a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by Darius S. Scott, 31, of Apopka, Fla., was traveling north along Climax Road. As he was part way through a sharp curve in the roadway, Scott determined that he couldn’t make it and stopped the truck.
As a result, the truck became stuck and Scott called for a tow truck. Bauer Truck Repair was able to pull the truck through the curve and helped it turn in a nearby gravel lot. Scott reportedly struck several posts and a mailbox during this time.
Once he was turned around, Scott allegedly left the scene, continuing south.
Although the truck sustained minor damage, Scott was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
No One Injured
in Perry Twp. Crash
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on March 13 at approximately 2:10 p.m. along Fredericksburg Road, just south of Tulip Road, in Perry Township.
While traveling south along Fredericksburg Road, reports state, the driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the snow- and ice-covered roadway. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, down an embankment and through some small trees and brush before coming to a stop.
Police said the vehicle was pulled out of the brush by North Pittsburgh Towing. It sustained moderate damage to the front end, but was able to be driven from the scene.
The driver was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.