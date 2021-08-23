No One Injured
Route 268 in Crash
Two people, including an East Brady woman, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 8 at approximately 8:40 a.m. along Route 268, just west of Rohrbach Road, in Sugarcreek Township.
While traveling west along Route 268, police said Anne F. Dailey, 64, of East Brady, crested the top of a hill and approached a slow-moving John Deer 5085E tractor, driven by Roland J. Mellish, 66, of Chicora, from behind.
Dailey reportedly attempted to swerve into the oncoming lane to avoid a collision, but struck the hay rake that Mellish’s tractor was towing with the front passenger’s side of her vehicle.
Dailey’s vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. It was towed from the scene by Seybert’s Towing, police said. The tractor itself sustained minor damage, but the hay rake was severely damaged.
Both drivers escaped injury in the crash. Dailey was wearing a seatbelt, but Mellish was not.
Harassment Alleged
A West Chester, Ohio man was cited for harassment stemming from an incident on Aug. 16 at 11:20 a.m. along Lower Millers Eddy Road in Perry Township.
The 43-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly initiated unwanted verbal contact both in-person and over the phone with a 45-year-old Parker woman.
Car Strikes Pole
In Boggs Township
A Dayton man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 11 at approximately 9:45 p.m. along Route 28/66, just west of Heffelfinger Road, in Boggs Township.
According to reports, Brady J. Miller, 18, of Dayton, was traveling north along Route 28/66 when he lost control of his 2000 Ford Contour. The vehicle went off the eastern side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, before flipping multiple times.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash, police said.
Although he was wearing a seatbelt, Miller reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported by Hose Co. No. 6 Kittanning EMS to ACMH for treatment.
Police said Miller was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Mike’s Towing, PennDOT and Pine Township/Templeton VFD assisted state police at the scene.