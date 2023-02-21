Hit-and-Run Alleged in South Bethlehem
A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash reportedly occurred on Feb. 18 at 2:13 p.m. along North Street (Route 28/66), just south of South Street, in South Bethlehem Borough.
While traveling north along Route 28/66, police said an unknown driver crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the driver’s side mirror of a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by John W. Kennedy, 69, of Gibsonia.
Following the impact, the unknown driver reportedly failed to stop, continuing north along Route 28/66. The unknown vehicle was described as a white Chevrolet/GMC work truck with a ladder rack.
Kennedy was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
DUI Checkpoint
Announced
State police recently announced that they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within their coverage area in Armstrong County at the beginning of the month.
Over the March 4-5 weekend, Kittanning State Police will conduct roving and stationary DUI patrols. Motorists are advised to be aware of their surroundings and have licenses, registrations and insurance cards readily available.
Motorists also encouraged to drive sober or utilize a designated driver.
Drivers are also reminded of the Steer Clear Law, which states that motorists must move over to the lane furthest away from stopped emergency vehicles, or slow down if not possible to change lanes.