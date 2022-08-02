Vehicles Collide
Along Route 28/66
A New Bethlehem man was uninjured in a three-vehicle crash that took place along Route 28/66 in Boggs Township at around 4:15 p.m. on July 26.
Police said that the incident involved a 2002 Cadillac Seville driven by Gerald Garforth, 47, of Sarver, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jon Wilhelm, 50, of Coudersport and a 2015 Peterbilt 337 driven by Levi Truitt, 35, of New Bethlehem.
While details of the incident were not reported, police said that Garforth suffered serious injuries and was taken by emergency helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian.
Wilhelm was possibly injured in the crash, police said, while Truitt was not hurt.
Teen Hurt In
Dirt Bike Crash
A Seminole teen was injured when he crashed his 2021 Kawasaki XC250 dirt bike in the area of SR 1025 and Cemetery Lane in Mahoning Township at 6:46 p.m. on July 27.
State police did not release the name of the 15-year-old boy, but said he was flown by emergency helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of injuries.
The driver will be cited for careless driving, police said.
Crash Reported In Mahoning Township
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash along Madison Road in Mahoning Township at 11:14 a.m. on July 27.
According to police, the crash occurred as Austin Rupp, 20, of New Bethlehem lost control of his 2006 Ford Mustang while driving east around a curve. Police said he was driving too fast for the rainy conditions and low tread on his tires.
The vehicle spun into the path of a 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Kathy Harmon, 59, of New Bethlehem.
While neither driver was hurt, police said Rupp’s vehicle sustained moderate damage, while Harmon’s vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene.
Police said Rupp faces speeding charges.
Woman Faces
DUI Charges
A 43-year-old Rimersburg woman faces drunk driving charges following a one-vehicle crash along SR 1031 in Boggs Township at 6:10 a.m. on June 24.
Police said that Bridget D. Colligan was driving north on SR 1031 in a 2009 Nissan Altima when a deer entered the roadway. The driver reportedly lost control of her vehicle, striking the guide rail and causing moderate disabling damage to her car.
Colligan then allegedly fled the scene on foot and was discovered along along SR 1031 a short time later. She reportedly admitted to crashing the vehicle and was taken into custody for DUI.
Dayton Man Hurt
A Dayton man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lawsonham and Duncan roads in Madison Township on July 30 at around 3:19 p.m.
Police said that the motorcycle driven by Bernad Martin, 75, of Dayton was hit by a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Stephanie Martinez, 27, of Battle Creek, Mich.
Martinez said she did not see Martin on the motorcycle, and reportedly admitted that the crash was her fault as she was turning from Duncan Road onto Lawsonham Road.
She was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of illegal drugs, police said.
Two-Car Crash
State police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that took place at 5:30 p.m. on July 27 along Route 839 in Wayne Township.
According to reports, the crash involved a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Matthew Prentice, 36, of Dayton and a 2021 Volkswagon Atlas driven by Janel Bowser, 37, of Freeport.
Neither driver was injured in the incident, and neither were the two young children riding in Bowser’s car.
Police said that Prentice was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.