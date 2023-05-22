Teen Charged with PFA Violation
A Kittanning teenager was accused of violating a protection from abuse order between 4:38 p.m. on May 10 and 5:47 p.m. on May 15 along Creek Road in Wayne Township.
According to police, the 17-year-old boy violated the PFA order by contacting a 58-year-old Dayton man.
Charges against the teenager were filed.
EB Man Accused
of Trespassing
A 55-year-old East Brady man was accused of criminal trespassing on May 4 at 4:07 p.m. in Sugarcreek Township.
Ronald Schrecengost allegedly trespassed on property along Glynn Road belonging to Timothy Schrecengost, 61, of Chicora.
Dayton Teen
Accused of Assault
A 17-year-old Dayton girl was accused of assault following an incident on April 1 at 8:24 a.m. in Wayne Township.
During a physical altercation along Sunrise Road, the juvenile suspect allegedly assaulted Jolene Cornman, 44, of Dayton.
State police are still investigating the incident.
Rape Alleged
State police are investigating a child line report of a possible statutory rape that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 and 2 p.m. on May 5 along Madison Road in Madison Township.
The incident reportedly involved an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old Templeton girl, who was identified as the victim.
Theft by Deception
An incident of theft by deception reportedly took place on May 11 at 7:36 p.m. along First Street in Pine Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect used personal information to access and change the name on an account belonging to Stephanie Reedy, 52, of Templeton.
The investigation is ongoing.
Man Accused of
Making Threats
A 63-year-old Pittsburgh man was accused of making terroristic threats on May 12 at 4:12 p.m. along Ridge Road in Pine Township.
During an altercation, Paul Manski allegedly charged at and threatened to kill his neighbor, Danny McIntyre, 63, of Templeton, with an axe.
Manski reportedly fled the scene when police arrived on scene. Charges against Manski have been filed.