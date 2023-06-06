Man Injured In
Mahoning Crash
An 18-year-old Ford City man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash along Mahoning Road in Madison Township (Armstrong County) on May 17.
State police said that Gage Bellesfield was driving north in a 2002 Ford Explorer at 7:40 p.m. when his vehicle left the road into gravel parking area, before reentering the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.
Bellesfield reported minor injuries, police said, and was treated at ACMH Hospital.
The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Pine Township and Distant firefighters, along with Clarion Hospital EMS and Cornman’s Towing, assisted at the scene.
Man Injured
In Bradys Bend
A Springdale man faces public drunkenness charges after being injured and airlifted to a hospital following an incident in Bradys Bend Township on June 4.
According to state police, Evan Tate, 23, was along along Route 68 at 2:07 a.m. while reportedly intoxicated. Tate “fell off the highway” and was flown to a hospital for treatment.
No additional information was released.
Dog Attack
In Boggs Twp.
A Templeton woman was hurt in a dog attack along Hoover Road in Boggs Township on June 6.
Wanda Swast, 66, was treated at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for injuries suffered in a dog attack at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said charges have been filed against the owner of the dog, Robert Aul, 64, of Templeton.
Harassment Reported
State police are investigating a reported case of harassment that occurred at 2:56 a.m. on June 5 along Sloan Hill Road in Rayburn Township.
According to reports, Terrance O’Brien, 64, of Pittsburgh was arrested for “repeated communications attempts” to contact the victim, an unidentified 61-year-old Templeton woman.