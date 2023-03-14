Terroristic Threats
State police are investigating an alleged incident of terroristic threats that took place on March 3 at 9 a.m. along Callensburg Road in Sligo Borough.
According to reports, the incident occurred between two juveniles at school. The victim was identified as a 13-year-old Sligo girl.
No further information was provided.
No One Injured
in Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 15 at approximately 4 a.m. along Route 368, just west of Callensburg Road, in Licking Township.
While traveling west along Route 368, police said Colleen K. Hundertmark, 65, of St. Petersburg lost control of her 2019 Kia Sorento. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment on the right side, before flipping and coming to a stop.
Hundertmark was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. She was reportedly cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Clarion Hospital EMS assisted state police at the scene.
Burglary Alleged
A burglary reportedly took place sometime between midnight on Sept. 1, 2022 and midnight on March 1 in Rimersburg Borough.
An unknown suspect allegedly broke into a home along Chestnut Street and stole a social security debit card belonging to a 71-year-old Rimersburg woman.
The investigation is ongoing.
Debit Card Stolen
Police said a theft occurred sometime between midnight on March 6 and midnight on March 7 along Liberty Street in Clarion Borough.
An unknown suspect allegedly stole a debit card belonging to a 64-year-old Millcreek Township man, leading to suspicious charges on his bank statements totaling $898.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Medicine Shop.
Harassment Reported
An incident of harassment reportedly occurred on March 13 at 2:08 p.m. along Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as a 51-year-old Indiana woman.
No further information was provided.