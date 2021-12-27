Man Injured in Crash In Redbank Township
A Marienville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 along Route 28 in Redbank Township.
While traveling north along Route 28 at approximately 6:50 p.m., police said Richard E. Smith, 32, fell asleep at the wheel of his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and struck a PennDOT beam head-on.
Although wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Smith was reportedly transported to Brookville Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.
He was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, reports state.
Car Strikes Utility Pole in Clarion Twp.
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 20 at approximately 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 66 and Brook Road in Clarion Township.
According to police, Brandon M. Franklin, 36, of Shippenville, was traveling north along Route 66 when he lost control of his 2002 Subaru Legacy on a curve in the roadway near the intersection. The vehicle went straight through the curve and left the west side of the roadway before striking a utility pole. Following the impact, the vehicle continued north and rolled, coming to an uncontrolled stop on its right side.
Franklin was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered minor injuries in the crash. His passenger, Caitlynn M. Bowser, 26, of Shippenville, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered suspected serious injuries. Two children, who were also passengers in the vehicle, were in carseats and also suffered possible injuries.
Bowser and the children were reportedly transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment. Franklin refused transport.
Police said Franklin was cited for operating a vehicle while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Unemployment
Fraud Alleged
An incident of theft by deception reportedly took place on Dec. 18 at noon along Terwilliger Road in Perry Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly used personal information belonging to a 55-year-old Parker man in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
Crash Reported
Along Route 66
A Pittsburgh woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 21 at approximately 3:45 p.m. along Route 66, just south of Schoolhouse Road, in Redbank Township.
While driving south along Route 66, Malana T. Moore, 24, reportedly lost control of her 2018 Lincoln-Continental MKC. The vehicle traveled across the northbound lane and struck an embankment, before crossing back into the southbound lane and coming to a stop off the right side berm.
According to reports, Moore was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Clarion Hospital EMS and MC Auto assisted state police at the scene.
Trespassing Under
Investigation
In Rimersburg
Police are investigating a report of criminal/simple trespassing that took place on Dec. 25 at 12:45 p.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
According to reports, an unknown suspect — described as a five-foot-10-inch to six-foot tall black man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans — broke into an apartment along Chestnut Street. The suspect made physical contact with the apartment’s resident, an 85-year-old Rimersburg woman, and left on foot in an unknown direction when he was told to leave.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect should call state police.