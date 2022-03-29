Car Strikes Bridge
Two people escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on March 19 at approximately 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Stoney Lonesome and Silverling roads in Clarion Township.
While traveling south along Stoney Lonesome Road, police said Autumn M. Grice, 23, of Beaver Falls, struck the bridge railing on the west side of the roadway with her 2021 Nissan Maxima. Following the impact, the vehicle continued south and came to a controlled stop on the east side of the roadway.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage in the crash.
Grice and her passenger, Timmy P. Best, 24, of Clarion, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
DUI Alleged in Sligo
A 53-year-old Clarion man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on March 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m. along Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.
Eric Simpson allegedly drove his 2012 GMC Sierra to the University Korner gas station while under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, it was discovered that Simpson’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit, and he was arrested for DUI. Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
Clarion Man
Arrested for DUI
Nicholas Cyphert, 22, of Clarion was reportedly arrested for DUI on Feb. 19 at approximately 1 a.m. along Railroad Street/Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough.
Cyphert was operating a 2006 Chevrolet HHR at the time of the incident. No further information was provided.
No One Injured in Route 68 Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on March 27 at approximately 8:30 a.m. along Route 68, near its intersection with Five Pointe Road, in Monroe Township.
While traveling south along Route 68, Carrie M. Kirkham, 38, of Sligo, reportedly lost control of her 2009 Pontiac G5. The vehicle went off the left berm and struck an embankment, before coming to a stop saddle bagged facing east.
The vehicle sustained minor damage.
Kirkham and her passenger, Rebecca D. McAninch, 31, of Rimersburg, were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
Police said Kirkham was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Woman Arrested
for Burglary
Susan Hutchison, 71, of Emlenton, was arrested for burglary and assault following an incident on March 25 at approximately 6 p.m. along Route 338 in Richland Township.
The victims were identified as a 61-year-old Clarion woman and a 69-year-old Emlenton man.
No further information was provided.
Man Accused of
Public Drunkenness
A 31-year-old Clarion man was accused of public drunkenness on March 24 at the Staples Plaza in Monroe Township.
According to reports, at approximately 7:10 p.m., James Porter drove to the state liquor store where he purchased a half gallon of alcohol. He then returned to his 2017 Ford Escape and drank to the extent that he couldn’t speak when police arrived.
Porter was arrested for public drunkenness and was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
Theft Reported
State police are investigating a theft that took place sometime between Dec. 7 and 18, 2021 in Perry Township.
An unknown suspect reportedly broke into a home along Doc Walker Road and stole a Barnett crossbow and case — valued at $300, four firearms — valued at more than $2,700, a deer mount — valued at $100 and a tile saw — valued at $80.
The stolen items belonged to Frederick Dunlap, 57, of Parker.
DUI Alleged
In Clarion Twp.
Coty Ashbaugh, 32, of Clarion, was accused of DUI on Jan. 30 at approximately 9:50 p.m. along Hipps Lane in Clarion Township.
Police said Ashbaugh was driving a 2016 Dodge Nitro at the time of the incident.