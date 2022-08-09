Bad Checks
Reported at Business
Police are investigating an alleged bad checks incident that occurred multiple times between Jan. 24 and April 28 along 28th Division Highway in Paint Township.
According to reports, Azizi Armory, an ammo dealer out of California, sent four bad checks totaling more than $6,500 to a Clarion-based business belonging to a 37-year-old Clarion man.
Vehicle Theft Under Investigation
A motor vehicle theft reportedly took place sometime between 8 a.m. on June 2 and 8 a.m. on June 21 along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly stole a 2012 white Chevrolet Impala from a back gravel lot with access from Grand Avenue Extension.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police at (814) 226-1710.
Sligo Men Accused of Scattering Rubbish
Two Sligo men were accused of scattering rubbish sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Piney Township.
Colby Mabold, 21, and Chase Cobbett, 19, allegedly left several bags of trash along McCall Road.
According to police, mail identifying Mabold and Cobbett was discovered in the trash, and both men were asked to return to the scene and pick up the trash.
They were cited with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
Parking Lot Crash
In Monroe Township
State police were on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run crash on July 30 at approximately 10:30 a.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
An unknown driver reportedly struck a garage door while attempting to back up near the automotive repair shop in the Walmart parking lot.
Following the crash, police said the driver got out of his vehicle, looked at the damage and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
One Injured in Crash
Along Interstate 80
One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Aug. 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 62.2, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west along I-80, police said Milo M. Wurth, 46, of McLean, Ill., slowed down quickly at a merge point in a construction zone and was rear-ended by a 2006 International Truck and Engine Corporation tractor trailer driven by Donovan R. Evans, 26, of Rimersburg.
Following the initial collision with Wurth’s 2009 Kenworth T100 tractor trailer, Evans’s truck was rear-ended by a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kayla Martino, 19.
All three vehicles came to a stop in the left lane of I-80 after the crash.
Although wearing a seatbelt, according to reports, Martino suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. Evans and Wurth, who were also wearing seatbelts, escaped without injury.
Clarion Man
Arrested for Assault
A 37-year-old Clarion man was arrested on assault charges stemming from an incident on July 26 at approximately 3:45 p.m. in Clarion Township.
During an altercation along South Fifth Avenue, Brandon Schnarrs allegedly punched his boyfriend, a 31-year-old Clarion man, in the face, fracturing his nose.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued and Schnarrs was taken into custody on July 28. He was arraigned before District Judge Duane Quinn, and bail was set at $1,000. Schnarrs was unable to post the bail and was placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Crash Reported
In Clarion Twp.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on July 31 at approximately 11:45 a.m. along I-80, at mile marker 69.3, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, David A. Hosang, 71, of Teaneck, N.J., was traveling west along I-80 when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his 2000 Lexus RX300. The vehicle drifted into the left lane and struck a guide rail with its front bumper.
Hosang then woke up and overcompensated to the right, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across both lanes and struck an embankment on the right side of the roadway with its back end, causing disabling damage.
Following the second impact, the vehicle came to a final stop along the embankment facing south.
Hosang and his passenger, Betty L. Hosang, 74, of Teaneck, N.J., were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.
David Hosang was reportedly given a warning for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.