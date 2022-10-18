Drowning Death Ruled Accidental
State police are investigating the accidental death of a 21-year-old Veracruz, Mexico man who died sometime between 9 and 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 at a hotel in Monroe Township.
Javier T. Ixmatlahua reportedly drowned at the Ramada by Windham.
According to reports, police were contacted at around 9:56 p.m. to conduct a death investigation after water rescue efforts had ceased at the hotel.
Ixmatlahua was reportedly pronounced dead by accidental drowning at 10:14 p.m. by Clarion County deputy coroner Lexis Twentier.
Although the incident is still under investigation, police said that no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances have been discovered.
Harassment Alleged
An incident of harassment reportedly took place on Sept. 22 at 9:39 p.m. along Brush Run Road in Clarion Township.
The victim was identified as a 13-year-old Clarion girl.
Crash Injures One
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 16 at 12:15 p.m. along East End Road, just south of Airport Road, in Paint Township.
While traveling north along East End Road, police said Kaylie J. Bruce, 20, of Clarion, rear-ended a 2011 Dodge Nitro, driven by Cheryl J. Quiggle, 63, of Tionesta, that had slowed down for traffic.
According to police, Bruce’s 2019 Honda HRV sustained disabling damage to the front end. Bruce was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Quiggle’s vehicle reportedly sustained minor damage to the back end. Quiggle escaped uninjured, but her passenger, Barbara A. Allio, 78, of Tionesta, suffered possible injuries. Both women were wearing seatbelts.
Bruce was cited for following another vehicle too closely, police said.
Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville Fire and Rustler’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Car Battery Stolen
A theft reportedly took place sometime between midnight on July 20 and 12:21 a.m. on Oct. 12 along Orchard Lane in Paint Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly stole the battery and radio head unit from a 2015 Chrysler Sebring belonging to a 26-year-old Clarion woman.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police.